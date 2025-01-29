Rugby-Trio return for Wales as Thomas picked at flyhalf for France test

Jan 29 - Wales have been boosted by the return of wing Josh Adams, fullback Liam Williams and lock Dafydd Jenkins for their Six Nations opener against France in Paris on Friday, with Ben Thomas to lead the backline from the flyhalf position. HT Image

The experienced Adams and Williams missed much of last season with injury as Wales seek to end a dismal team record run of 12 defeats in a row dating back to the 2023 Rugby World Cup that has put coach Warren Gatland’s position under the spotlight.

Wing Tom Rogers makes up the remainder of the back three, with Owen Watkin and Nick Tompkins the centre-pairing.

Scrumhalf Tomos Williams will be alongside Thomas, the latter picked due to an injury to Sam Costelow and the desire to look at other options beyond Gareth Anscombe.

The side will be captained by Jac Morgan, who has James Botham and number eight Aaron Wainwright with him at the back of the scrum.

Will Rowlands and Jenkins are the lock pairing and hooker Evan Lloyd is joined by props Gareth Thomas and Henry Thomas in the front row.

"We’re excited for the challenge on Friday. The Six Nations is the best rugby competition in the world," Gatland said. "Every game is a big occasion. We want to go out there, embrace that and start our championship well."

Team: 15-Liam Williams, 14-Tom Rogers, 13-Nick Tompkins, 12-Owen Watkin, 11-Josh Adams, 10-Ben Thomas, 9-Tomos Williams, 8-Aaron Wainwright, 7-Jac Morgan , 6-James Botham, 5-Dafydd Jenkins, 4-Will Rowlands, 3-Henry Thomas, 2-Evan Lloyd, 1-Gareth Thomas

Replacements: 16-Elliot Dee, 17-Nicky Smith, 18-Keiron Assiratti, 19-Freddie Thomas, 20-Tommy Reffell, 21-Rhodri Williams, 22-Dan Edwards, 23-Blair Murray.

