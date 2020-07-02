Shikhar Dhawn: Zoravar now spends less time on his iPad because of Chloe and Valentine

sports

He only does things that are close to his heart. So, when he is not training to be a better cricketer, or when he is not hitting the bowlers through the covers for boundaries, or hooking them out of the park, cricketer Shikhar Dhawan, likes to spend time connected with nature, and be around animals.

“ It is very important for us to be more kind and compassionate towards those who can’t talk. They have the same right to be on this planet as us. What happened in Kerala ( referring to the gruesome killing of a pregnant elephant in Malappuram, Kerala) was really inhuman. There really have to be strict rules put in place, to prevent incidents like these,” he says.

All his love and compassion towards the animals is perhaps because of the fact that he has been around dogs “throughout” his life. “ I remember getting my first dog when I was eight years old,” he says.

“I have three dogs in Australia. Here at my parents home as well, there are two dogs. I had been planning for a long to get a few at my place as well, but I was just so busy with travelling and cricket that I just never got around to it,” he says.

“I know I have had pedigree dogs before. But then I have gone beyond looks and breed. I really believe that they (animals) are all God’s avatars. I had decided that I would adopt instead of buying,” he says.

So, when his wife, Aesha, showed him a photo of “two really cute” indie dogs - Chole and Valentine- who were up for adoption, it was an instant yes. “Itne pyaare bachche the woh us photo me. Dekhte hi haan bol di maine toh Aesha ko,” he laughs.

In no time at all, Chloe and Valentine too have become comfortable with their new family. “ Valentine was a bit nervous and had a few trust issues at start, but now, she is comfortable. The way she walks has changed and now she doesn’t like it when I am loving Chloe. She comes in between and wants to be loved as well,” he laughs.

“My son, Zoravar as well, since this Lockdown, wasn’t going out of the house much. But then ever since these two came in, he has been spending time with them. When you start interacting with beings who are closer to nature, you also start reacting to that. He now spends less time on iPad, because he is playing with them. He takes them outside for runs, feeds them. Thats a great thing that has happened because of their arrival,” he adds.

The left-handed batsman has cherished every single moment of being with his family over the last few months, especially since the Lockdown was implemented.

“I was telling this to Aesha the other day, that we have all gone back to the time when we all were 21-year olds. Sham ko geri pe nikal jaate the na, masti karne. Kyuki kuch aur karne ko nahi hota tha. Ab bhi wahi situation hai,” he says.

“Ever since the lockdown was implemented, I had told myself that I will get closer to my wife Aesha, and my kids. We have seen many movies together, done lots of activities together. All this wasn’t possible, before. But these three-four months and every single moment during this time has been special. Spending time with Zorawar in the morning, just lying on the bed and talking 9to him) has been really special. I know that once this crisis is over and we get to our daily lives, we will look back at this time and just remember how we were lucky to be with our family and be with them,” he adds.

But that doesn’t mean he is not excited to be back on the pitch. “ I am in that space right now, where I can already see myself playing on the pitch,” he says revealing that apart from spending time with his family, he has also been training daily, so that he is “ready to play” whenever the crisis os over. .

“I don’t want to wait for it (crisis) to be over and then start working to get to a place where I can play again. I have been doing regular gym work, doing yoga, and everything that will help me be ready, whenever I am asked to play again,” he says.

“I have made comebacks in the team in the last few years. But, I have made runs, then got injured, got fit again and then made many comebacks. So, mentally speaking I have made myself very strong to always be ready to play for my country. Jaan hatheli pe rah ke khelenge jab bhi possible hoga.(laughs) But I am ready to be back, and be back with a bang,” he laughs and signs off.

