Sports Corner: Taking aim with Apurvi Chandela, the world’s No 1 rifle shooter

Updated: Sep 20, 2019 10:55 IST

This year, Indian shooting took a giant leap forward, topping the medals tally at the World Cup series of tournaments ahead of powerhouses like China, Russia and the US for the first time. For Indian shooting, there has never been a better time than now, and that’s wonderful news leading up to the 2020 Olympics. A large group of young shooters have not only been winning medals at the elite level around the world, they are even setting world records in the process.

Leading this charge is the world’s No 1 10m rifle shooter Apurvi Chandela, who won an unprecedented two World Cup golds this year.

We caught up with ace shooter to talk about her year, and to look forward to the 2020 Olympics.

