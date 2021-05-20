Home / Sports / Sreejesh appointed FIH Athletes' Committee member
Sreejesh appointed FIH Athletes' Committee member

The experienced Sreejesh, who has led the Indian team in the past, was one of the four new members appointed by the EB which met two days before the 47th FIH Congress, which will also be held online.
PTI |
PUBLISHED ON MAY 20, 2021 09:03 PM IST
PR Sreejesh: File photo(Getty Images)

Star India hockey team goalkeeper PR Sreejesh was on Thursday appointed as a member of the FIH Athletes’ Committee during the virtual meeting of the world body's Executive Board.

"The EB confirmed the appointment of four new members for the Athletes’ Committee. Sreejesh Parattu (IND), Marlena Rybacha (POL), Mohamed Mea (RSA) and Matt Swann (AUS) are now joining the Committee," the FIH said in a release.

The 33-year-old Sreejesh is one of the seniormost and decorated players of the Indian team.

The EB also approved a five-year partnership with a gaming company -- Gold Town Games (GTG) -- which will develop a hockey manager game, available on mobile, planned to be released globally before the end of this year on Google Play and the App Store. The game will be free to download.

It also approved the appointment of Steve Horgan (USA) as the new chair of the FIH Rules Committee, succeeding David Collier (England), whose term will be ending at the upcoming Congress.

Various updates were given during the meeting about FIH events, including Pro League and the upcoming Tokyo Olympics, development, finances, governance, TV, commercial and marketing communications matters.

All Congress delegates have been invited to join on Friday a #HockeyInvites virtual conference organised by FIH where a number of topics, such as development, sport matters, gender equality, promotion or integrity, will be discussed.

The FIH Awards will be announced on this occasion too.

The main agenda of the FIH Congress on Saturday is the election of the president and Executive Board members.

Incumbent president Narinder Batra of India is seeking re-election.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
