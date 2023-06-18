Watch: How Chhetri and Chhangte propelled India to memorable 2-0 win over Lebanon in Intercontinental Cup final

Cometh the hour, cometh the man. Extending his scoring run in the final of the Intercontinental Cup 2023 on Sunday, India's charismatic leader Sunil Chhetri netted the all-important opener for Igor Stimac’s men as the Blue Tigers outclassed a young Lebanon side in Bhubaneswar. India's all-time leading goal-getter in men’s football, veteran forward Chhetri lived up to his 'captain fantastic' tag in the summit clash of the Intercontinental Cup between the Blue Tigers and Lebanon at the famous Kalinga Stadium.

Chhetri lived up to his 'captain fantastic' tag in the Intercontinental Cup 2023 final(Twitter @Indian Football)

Chhetri had failed to find the back of the net when hosts India crossed swords with Lebanon in their previous outing at the Intercontinental Cup. After playing out an entertaining first half against Lebanon in the summit clash, Team India coined the opener through Chhetri, who slotted home the contest's first goal through a brilliant cross from Lallianzuala Chhangte.

Chhetri opens scoring for India

Showcasing his goal-scoring exploits in the second half, Chhetri fired home the opener through a close range in the 46th minute of the game. The prolific goalscorer of the Men In Blue scored the crucial goal after Stimac’s men had played out three goalless halves against Lebanon. After Chhetri ended the visitors' resistance, India doubled its lead with the second goal in the 66th minute of the game. Chhangte, who masterminded India's opener, entered his name on the scoresheet with a poacher's goal.

Chhangte comes up with a sucker punch!

Receiving a teasing ball from captain Chhetri, Mahesh fired a low shot on goal which was saved by Ali Sabek. Though Sabek thwarted Mahesh's bid, he was unable to stop Chhangte, who was in the right place at the time to give India a 2-0 lead in the second half. Lebanon's best chance to get a consolation arrived in the 80th minute when captain Hassan Maatouk came narrowly close to converting a delightful low cross from the left wing.

Keeping things airtight for the visitors, superstar Sandesh Jhingan put up a defensive masterclass to make sure India finish ahead of Lebanon to lift the Intercontinental Cup at the Kalinga Stadium. Earlier, Team India registered wins over Mongolia (2-0) and Vanuatu (1-0) to finish at the top of the standings. The hosts also played a goalless draw with Lebanon before defeating the visitors 2-0 in the summit clash at the Kalinga Stadium.

