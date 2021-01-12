IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Sports / Tennis / 2 test positive for COVID-19 in Australian Open qualifying
FILE PHOTO: Tennis - Australian Open - Melbourne, Australia, January 14, 2018. Tennis balls are pictured in front of the Australian Open logo before the tennis tournament. REUTERS/Thomas Peter/File Photo(REUTERS)
FILE PHOTO: Tennis - Australian Open - Melbourne, Australia, January 14, 2018. Tennis balls are pictured in front of the Australian Open logo before the tennis tournament. REUTERS/Thomas Peter/File Photo(REUTERS)
tennis

2 test positive for COVID-19 in Australian Open qualifying

Tennis Australia confirmed in a statement there’d been two positive tests at the tournament and both men had been transferred to a government-run medi-hotel, where strict quarantine procedures were in place.
READ FULL STORY
AP
PUBLISHED ON JAN 12, 2021 08:00 AM IST

Two players have been withdrawn from Australian Open qualifying tournament in Doha, Qatar and put into hotel quarantine after returning positive tests for COVID-19.

American Denis Kudla, seeded No. 4 in the qualifying event which is being held outside of Australia for the first time, was withdrawn following a 6-4, 6-3 first-round win over Elliot Benchetrit of Morocco on Monday. Francisco Cerundolo of Argentina beat Guillermo Garcia-Lopez of Spain 6-2, 6-4 before he was withdrawn.

Tennis Australia confirmed in a statement there’d been two positive tests at the tournament and both men had been transferred to a government-run medi-hotel, where strict quarantine procedures were in place.

“Local health authorities, the tournament physician and medical team are monitoring each individual. Contact tracing is currently underway to notify close contacts," the statement said.

The withdrawals mean Australian wildcard entry Dane Sweeny and Mario Vilella Martinez of Spain get walkovers into the third round of qualifying.

Australian media reported that match officials were made aware of Kudla's positive test while the American was leading 5-3 in the second set, but planned to wait until the regulation change of ends following the subsequent game to notify both players.

Kudla broke serve to win the match, meaning both he and Benchetrit were out of the tournament. If there hadn't been a break of serve at that time, the match would have been stopped after the ninth game of the second set and No. 221-ranked Benchetrit would have advanced to the next round.

Australian Open organizers said all players who started in the qualifying tournament had returned at least one negative test after arriving into Doha, where they were tested on arrival and isolated until they returned a negative result.

The players and their teams are also being tested every four days during the event and, if there's a positive case, Qatari health authorities must inform the tournament in writing.

The Australian Open has already been delayed by three weeks and is now scheduled to start Feb. 8 because of travel restrictions and quarantine arrangements in place for the COVID-19 pandemic.

All players arriving in Australia will be tested on arrival and must isolate until they receive a negative test result. Then they'll be required to undergo a mandatory 14-day hotel quarantine which will involve daily testing for the coronavirus.

The season-opening major is usually held in the last two weeks of January to coincide with the end of the holidays in the southern summer.

Players will start arriving in Australia later this week. An exhibition event featuring Serena Williams, Naomi Osaka, Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal will be played as an once-off curtain raiser in Adelaide, South Australia state, on Jan. 29.

A 12-team ATP Cup is among the two men's tournaments and two women's tournaments that will be staged at Melbourne Park from Feb. 1-6 for players to prepare for the Australian Open.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
app
Close
e-paper
File image of Ankita Raina.(File)
File image of Ankita Raina.(File)
tennis

Ankita moves to final round, Ramkumar bows out of Australian Open Qualifiers

PTI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 12, 2021 05:09 PM IST
In the women's singles qualifiers being held in Dubai, Ankita overcame a second-set lapse to win 6-2 2-6 6-3 in the second round against the Ukrainian.
READ FULL STORY
Close
FILE PHOTO: Tennis - Australian Open - Melbourne, Australia, January 14, 2018. Tennis balls are pictured in front of the Australian Open logo before the tennis tournament. REUTERS/Thomas Peter/File Photo(REUTERS)
FILE PHOTO: Tennis - Australian Open - Melbourne, Australia, January 14, 2018. Tennis balls are pictured in front of the Australian Open logo before the tennis tournament. REUTERS/Thomas Peter/File Photo(REUTERS)
tennis

2 test positive for COVID-19 in Australian Open qualifying

AP
PUBLISHED ON JAN 12, 2021 08:00 AM IST
Tennis Australia confirmed in a statement there’d been two positive tests at the tournament and both men had been transferred to a government-run medi-hotel, where strict quarantine procedures were in place.
READ FULL STORY
Close
DELRAY BEACH, FLORIDA - JANUARY 11: John Isner of the United States serves against Sebastian Korda of the United States.(AFP)
DELRAY BEACH, FLORIDA - JANUARY 11: John Isner of the United States serves against Sebastian Korda of the United States.(AFP)
tennis

Isner says he'll skip Australian Open because of COVID-19

AP
PUBLISHED ON JAN 12, 2021 07:57 AM IST
Isner, a former top 10 player now ranked 25th, lost to Korda 6-4, 4-6, 6-3. Korda and American Christian Harrison each won playing in his first career quarterfinal.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File image of Sofia Kenin(AP)
File image of Sofia Kenin(AP)
tennis

Kenin and Svitolina lose in Abu Dhabi Open quarterfinals

AP
PUBLISHED ON JAN 11, 2021 09:59 PM IST
  • Kenin lost to ninth-seeded Maria Sakkari 2-6, 6-2, 6-0 in the quarterfinals. Svitolina lost to unseeded Russian Veronika Kudermetova 5-7, 6-3, 7-6 (3).
READ FULL STORY
Close
File image of Sofia Kenin.(Pool via REUTERS)
File image of Sofia Kenin.(Pool via REUTERS)
tennis

Kenin beats Putintseva to reach Abu Dhabi quarterfinals

AP
PUBLISHED ON JAN 10, 2021 11:28 PM IST
  • Kenin posted 57 unforced errors to Putintseva's 43 but still prevailed 3-6, 7-6 (5), 6-4 over the 13th-seeded Putintseva.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Chile's Cristian Garin (AFP)
Chile's Cristian Garin (AFP)
tennis

American Christian Harrison upsets Garin at Delray Beach

AP
PUBLISHED ON JAN 10, 2021 08:28 AM IST
He swept the final four games of the match to become the second-lowest-ranked quarterfinalist in tournament history.
READ FULL STORY
Close
In this Sept. 5, 2019, file photo, Elina Svitolina, of Ukraine, returns a shot to Serena Williams during the semifinals of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York.(AP)
In this Sept. 5, 2019, file photo, Elina Svitolina, of Ukraine, returns a shot to Serena Williams during the semifinals of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York.(AP)
tennis

Svitolina in Abu Dhabi round 3, Pliskova loses to qualifier

AP
UPDATED ON JAN 09, 2021 04:40 PM IST
Svitolina will play either 17th-seeded Ekaterina Alexandrova or Britain's Heather Watson in the third round after a routine win over Zvonareva in just over an hour.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Germany's Alexander Zverev.(Action Images via Reuters)
Germany's Alexander Zverev.(Action Images via Reuters)
tennis

German Zverev splits with coach Ferrer ahead of new season

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON JAN 09, 2021 12:21 PM IST
Zverev added former world number three Ferrer to his coaching team around the middle of 2020 and reached his maiden Grand Slam final at the U.S. Open, where he went down to Dominic Thiem after winning the first two sets.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Somdev Devvarman is set to embark upon a new role(Instagram)
Somdev Devvarman is set to embark upon a new role(Instagram)
tennis

To find success, we must do things the right way: Somdev Devvarman

By Rutvick Mehta, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON JAN 09, 2021 06:40 AM IST
  • Four years since he retired as a professional tennis player, Somdev Devvarman is ready return to the game - this time as a coach.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File - In this Oct. 10, 2020, file photo, Sofia Kenin, of the United States, plays a shot against Poland's Iga Swiatek in the final match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France. Kenin is the top-seeded woman in Abu Dhabi, where the first women’s tour-level tennis event of 2021 begins main-draw play on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021. (AP Photo/Michel Euler, File)(AP)
File - In this Oct. 10, 2020, file photo, Sofia Kenin, of the United States, plays a shot against Poland's Iga Swiatek in the final match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France. Kenin is the top-seeded woman in Abu Dhabi, where the first women’s tour-level tennis event of 2021 begins main-draw play on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021. (AP Photo/Michel Euler, File)(AP)
tennis

Kenin into Abu Dhabi round 3 after Flipkens injures ankle

By Associated Press | ABU DHABI
UPDATED ON JAN 08, 2021 04:48 PM IST
Flipkens won the first set 7-5 and was 5-4 down in the second when she jumped to play a shot and landed heavily on her left ankle, which twisted underneath her.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Australia's Nick Kyrgios(REUTERS)
Australia's Nick Kyrgios(REUTERS)
tennis

Kyrgios out of Australian ATP Cup team as world ranking slips

By Reuters | Reuters
UPDATED ON JAN 06, 2021 09:30 AM IST
The 25-year-old last played a competitive match at Acapulco in February after deciding to remain at home in Australia when the circuit resumed in Europe and North America after a hiatus.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Spain's Rafael Nadal and Serbia's Novak Djokovic pose(REUTERS)
Spain's Rafael Nadal and Serbia's Novak Djokovic pose(REUTERS)
tennis

Tennis ‘21: Covid questions key; Nadal, Djokovic eye records

By Associated Press | Associated Press
UPDATED ON JAN 06, 2021 07:59 AM IST
After an off-and-on, pandemic-altered year for the sport, coronavirus questions and an ever-evolving calendar still will be key parts of the conversation as things get going with main-draw action Wednesday at the Abu Dhabi WTA Women’s Tennis Open
READ FULL STORY
Close
FILE PHOTO: Tennis - French Open - Roland Garros, Paris, France - October 3, 2020 Spain's Garbine Muguruza in action during her third round match against Danielle Rose Collins of the U.S REUTERS/Christian Hartmann(REUTERS)
FILE PHOTO: Tennis - French Open - Roland Garros, Paris, France - October 3, 2020 Spain's Garbine Muguruza in action during her third round match against Danielle Rose Collins of the U.S REUTERS/Christian Hartmann(REUTERS)
tennis

Civil Guard training opened my eyes to migrants’ hardships - Muguruza

By Reuters | Reuters
UPDATED ON JAN 05, 2021 07:48 PM IST
Muguruza underwent military training with the Civil Guard after her French Open exit in October last year, taking part in helicopter rescue missions, cave diving and self-defence classes on the Spanish island of Mallorca.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Photo of American tennis player Sofia Kenin(Twitter)
Photo of American tennis player Sofia Kenin(Twitter)
tennis

Sofia Kenin ready to seek Djokovic’s advice in Australian Open defence

By Reuters | Reuters
UPDATED ON JAN 05, 2021 07:03 PM IST
Kenin won her maiden Grand Slam in Melbourne last year which set the American on course to break into the top 10 and claim the WTA Player of the Year award.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Runner up Novak Djokovic of Serbia alongside French Open winner Rafael Nadal of Spain as they are presented with their trophies after the final.(REUTERS)
Runner up Novak Djokovic of Serbia alongside French Open winner Rafael Nadal of Spain as they are presented with their trophies after the final.(REUTERS)
tennis

Djokovic, Nadal set to return for 2nd ATP Cup in Australia

By Associated Press | SYDNEY
UPDATED ON JAN 05, 2021 09:13 AM IST
The inaugural event last year featured 24 teams and was played in three Australian cities, with Djokovic’s Serbia team beating Nadal and Spain in the final at Sydney’s Ken Rosewall Arena.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP