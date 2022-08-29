2022 US Open Live streaming: When and where to watch US Open 2022, live telecast

With the 2022 US Open set to take place from August 29 to September 11, tennis fans will be flocking to the Billie Jean King National Tennis Center at Flushing Meadows in New York for the Grand Slam event. All eyes will be on men's world no. 1 Daniil Medvedev and defending women's singles champion Emma Raducanu. In the previous final, Medvedev defeated Novak Djokovic 6-4 6-4 6-4. Meanwhile, Raducanu beat first-time Slam finalist Laylah Fernandez 6-4 6-3. The tournament will also be without Novak Djokovic, due to his Covid-19 vaccination status. Djokovic was also not allowed to participate in this year’s Australian Open, although he did take part in the Wimbledon Championships and defeated Nick Kyrgios in the final.

Meanwhile, focus will also be on 23-time Grand Slam winner Serena Williams and four-time US Open champion Rafael Nadal and he could have a chance to become no. 1 after the event. Also the prize money for the 2022 US Open will see the highest compensation in the history of the tournament with a combined 60.1 million dollars. The winner (both men and women) will get 2.6 million dollars each, and will also register 2000 points to their ranking.

Here are the live streaming details-

Where is the 2022 US Open being held?

The 2022 US Open is being held at the Billie Jean King National Tennis Center, Flushing Meadows in New York.

When and what time will the 2022 US Open start?

The 2022 US Open will begin on August 29 and the first round matches will begin at 8:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast 2022 US Open in India?

The 2022 US Open will be broadcasted live via Sony Sports Network in India.

Where can I watch live streaming of 2022 US Open in India?

The 2022 US Open can be live streamed in India on SonyLiv.

