7th Wimbledon, 21st Grand Slam: List of all records Djokovic scripted with record-equalling haul at All England Club

It wasn't for the first time that Novak Djokovic lost the first set at Wimbledon 2022. Matteo Berrettini had pulled off a similar back in the 2021 final while ninth seeded Cameron Norrie and Janik Sinner had emulated the same in the semi-final and quarterfinal round against the Serb as did Nick Kyrgios in the 2022 final. But all four suffered a similar fate as Djokovic scripted yet another incredible come-from behind win on Sunday on Centre Court as he beat the unseeded Australian 4-6, 6-3, 6-4, 7-6(3) to claim his fourth successive Wimbledon crown.

“I lost words for what this trophy means. It has always been and always will be the most special tournament. Realising a childhood dream in winning this trophy. Every year it gets more meaningful, I am really blessed. The most special court in the world. I am extremely happy and grateful to be here,” he said after the win.

Here are all the list of records Novak Djokovic scripted with record-equalling haul at Wimbledon...

21 Grand Slam titles for Djokovic as he now stands second in the all-time list - one ahead of Roger Federer and one behind Rafael Nadal's tally of 22 Major crowns.

7 Wimbledon titles for the Serb as he equalled the legendary Pete Sampras in the second spot in the list of most Wimbledon titles in Open Era. Federer's tally of eight wins continue to stay atop.

4 of those seven titles have come in consecutives years for the 35-year-old which is the joint second-most in Open Era at Wimbledon. Sampras had managed a similar in his illustrious career as the two now stand behind Bjorn Borg and Federer, who had won five Wimbledon titles in a row.

9 Grand Slam titles for Djokovic after his 30th birthday, a tally that puts him one ahead of Nadal as he now stands atop in the unique list. Federer, Ken Rosewall and Rod Laver all managed four such titles each.

21-11 is now Djokovic's present record in Grand Slam finals, which remains the second best in Open Era after Nadal's 22-8. Federer stands third with his win-loss record of 20-11.

