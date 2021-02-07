IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Sports / Tennis / Akhtar Ali had a role in all good players to come out of India: Ramanathan Krishnan
Akhtar Ali(Twitter)
Akhtar Ali(Twitter)
tennis

Akhtar Ali had a role in all good players to come out of India: Ramanathan Krishnan

  • A small man with a good backhand slice, Ali rose from humble origins to become an India junior champion in 1955 and make the semi-finals of the Wimbledon juniors.
READ FULL STORY
By Dhiman Sarkar
UPDATED ON FEB 07, 2021 10:36 PM IST

When Ramanathan and Ramesh Krishnan, father and son, say that with Akhtar Ali around there was always laughter, you know how easily he straddled generations. With son Zeeshan, India Davis Cup coach, the family’s association with tennis will remain vibrant after Ali’s death, aged 81, on Sunday from multiple health issues. But as Krishnan Senior said: “People will miss him a lot because for 65 years he was part of Indian tennis.”

A small man with a good backhand slice, Ali rose from humble origins to become an India junior champion in 1955 and make the semi-finals of the Wimbledon juniors. He played eight Davis Cup ties between 1958 and 1964 and won an eastern India men’s squash competition. But it was as non-playing tennis captain of India and coach that he touched lives. Till recently, he would run a coaching programme at the Calcutta South Club, his home away from a home that wasn’t far away. From Ramanathan, Gaurav Misra through Ramesh Krishnan, Vijay Amritraj, Leander Paes, Zeeshan Ali, Syed Fazaluddin, Enrico Piperno to Somdev Devvarman and Sania Mirza--and that is just skimming the surface--Ali was a constant through eras.

“He had a role to play in all the good players to have come out of India. He had a good knowledge of the game mainly because of the practical experience. He was a friend of tennis; couldn’t do without a tennis court,” said Ramanathan, 83, over the phone from Chennai on Sunday. Ramanathan played the Wimbledon singles semi-final in 1960 and 1961.

It was Ali, then Davis Cup coach, who had convinced Krishnan to pair with Jaideep Mukerjea instead of his regular partner Premjit Lall in that epic Davis Cup tie against Brazil in 1966 which took India to the final, then called the Challenge Round, against Australia.

“He was a good judge of people. He knew my match temperament because he, Premjit and I played together (at South Club). In Wimbledon, we (Ramanathan-Mukerjea) made the quarter-final in our only time together. It was because of him our doubles career blossomed. It is sad that he missed out on a Dronacharya. His contribution to world tennis and not just Indian tennis was immense,” said Mukerjea, 78. The Arjuna award in 2000 for contribution to tennis felt like better late than never.

Foreign Footprint

At a time when the idea of a European country appointing an Indian as coach would sound preposterous--it still does--Ali was chief coach of Belgium (1980-84). He also had two stints as Malaysia’s head coach.

Ali also travelled with former India captain Vijay Amritraj. “Vijay would tell players looking at me in surprise, ‘don’t go by his size,” Ali would say with a slight laugh if you caught him in the mood at South Club. Such conversations would usually be accompanied with Chinese from the club’s restaurant or at least a cup of tea if you disappointed him by saying you were full. Conversations that would always end with, "God bless you."

“Akhtar Ali was terrific as a coach both when I was a junior as well as coach of our India Davis Cup team. Always pushed hard n kept the team relaxed. He did great service to Indian Tennis. RIP dear Aktar (sic). Sincere condolences to Zeeshan n his lovely family,” said Amritraj on Twitter.

Ali took a shine on Ramesh, “because he was my son,” said Ramanathan. For Ramesh, 59, Ali was someone who handheld India’s juniors every season at a preparatory camp in Patiala’s National Institute of Sport before the season. And who would help them through the European juniors’ circuit.

“He wouldn’t hesitate to walk up to anyone, say Pancho Gonzales or a Stan Smith at Queens and say, ‘why don’t you come and hit some balls with Ramesh?’. Left to myself, I would be shy to go and approach them. But not him. It was at Queen’s Club that I was introduced to Rod Laver by him. Will always remember that,” said Ramesh, who played from 1978 to 1993 and made the singles quarter-finals of Wimbledon (1986) and US Open (1981, 1987).

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
akhtar ali
app
Close
Akhtar Ali(Twitter)
Akhtar Ali(Twitter)
tennis

Akhtar Ali had a role in all good players to come out of India: R Krishnan

By Dhiman Sarkar
UPDATED ON FEB 07, 2021 10:36 PM IST
  • A small man with a good backhand slice, Ali rose from humble origins to become an India junior champion in 1955 and make the semi-finals of the Wimbledon juniors.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Tennis - ATP Cup - Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia, February 5, 2021 Serbia's Novak Djokovic during his group stage doubles match with Nikola Cacic against Germany's Alexander Zverev and Jan-Lennard Struff REUTERS/Kelly Defina(REUTERS)
Tennis - ATP Cup - Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia, February 5, 2021 Serbia's Novak Djokovic during his group stage doubles match with Nikola Cacic against Germany's Alexander Zverev and Jan-Lennard Struff REUTERS/Kelly Defina(REUTERS)
tennis

Australian Open 2021: Serena, Novak, Rafa chasing history

AP
PUBLISHED ON FEB 07, 2021 03:07 PM IST
Play begins at Melbourne Park on Monday (Sunday EST), with Williams and Djokovic among those on the schedule and Nadal’s first-round match set for Day 2.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Ankita Raina of India(Getty Images)
Ankita Raina of India(Getty Images)
tennis

Ankita Raina becomes third Indian woman to feature in Grand Slam main draw

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 07, 2021 01:25 PM IST
Ankita is only the second Indian after Sania, a six-time Grand Slam champion, to compete in the women's doubles of a tennis major. Nirupama was the first to crack a Grand Slam main draw, back in 1998 at Australian Open.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Akhtar Ali(Twitter)
Akhtar Ali(Twitter)
tennis

India tennis legend Akhtar Ali passes away at 83

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 07, 2021 12:58 PM IST
Akhtar, whose coaching style emphasised on playing aggressive serve and volley game, shaped many careers, including that of the legendary Leander Paes apart from his own son Zeeshan.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Tennis - Australian Open - Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia, February 7, 2021 Spain's Rafael Nadal during a practice session before the Australian Open REUTERS/Asanka Brendon Ratnayake(REUTERS)
Tennis - Australian Open - Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia, February 7, 2021 Spain's Rafael Nadal during a practice session before the Australian Open REUTERS/Asanka Brendon Ratnayake(REUTERS)
tennis

Rafael Nadal bothered by back soreness before Australian Open

AP
PUBLISHED ON FEB 07, 2021 12:36 PM IST
The back problem is causing Nadal uncertainty. He was sidelined for the ATP Cup at Melbourne Park, where he was little more than a spectator as Spain, last year's runners-up, lost in the semifinals.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Novak Djokovic of Serbia looks at Nick Kyrgios of Australia. (Getty Images)
Novak Djokovic of Serbia looks at Nick Kyrgios of Australia. (Getty Images)
tennis

Djokovic has 'not much respect' for Kyrgios off court

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 07, 2021 11:04 AM IST
  • Kyrgios, a long-time critic of Djokovic, labelled him a "tool" on social media last month.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Andy Murray. (Getty Images)
Andy Murray. (Getty Images)
tennis

Murray questions LTA's Covid protocols after positive test

AP, Melbourne
UPDATED ON FEB 07, 2021 11:17 AM IST
  • Murray was forced to pull out of the first major of 2021 in Melbourne after he was unable to find what he called a "workable quarantine"
READ FULL STORY
Close
Australia's Ashleigh Barty celebrates winning the Yarra Valley Classic with the trophy after her final singles match against Spain's Garbine Muguruza REUTERS/Kelly Defina(REUTERS)
Australia's Ashleigh Barty celebrates winning the Yarra Valley Classic with the trophy after her final singles match against Spain's Garbine Muguruza REUTERS/Kelly Defina(REUTERS)
tennis

Barty outmuscles Muguruza to win Yarra Valley Classic

Reuters, Melbourne
PUBLISHED ON FEB 07, 2021 08:32 AM IST
"It's been a little while between drinks for us but I'm enjoying every minute of it," Barty told the socially-distanced crowd on Margaret Court Arena after receiving the trophy.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Russia's Daniil Medvedev kisses the trophy after defeating Italy in the final of the ATP Cup in Melbourne, Australia, Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021.(AP Photo/Hamish Blair)(AP)
Russia's Daniil Medvedev kisses the trophy after defeating Italy in the final of the ATP Cup in Melbourne, Australia, Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021.(AP Photo/Hamish Blair)(AP)
tennis

Marvellous Medvedev fires Russia to ATP Cup win

Reuters, Melbourne
PUBLISHED ON FEB 07, 2021 08:28 AM IST
While outstanding in the first set, Medvedev reached another level in the second, outpointing world number 10 Berrettini with a procession of sparkling winners as he roared to a 5-1 lead.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Japan's Ben McLachlan in action during his group stage match against Argentina's Maximo Gonzalez and Horacio Zeballos.(REUTERS)
Japan's Ben McLachlan in action during his group stage match against Argentina's Maximo Gonzalez and Horacio Zeballos.(REUTERS)
tennis

Injuries everywhere; Russia, Italy to meet in ATP Cup final

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 06, 2021 07:34 PM IST
He left the court for treatment Saturday and returned, taking the match to three sets before Medvedev finally converted to secure Russia's win over Germany and a spot in the final.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Spain's Rafael Nadal during a practice session before the Australian Open.(REUTERS)
Spain's Rafael Nadal during a practice session before the Australian Open.(REUTERS)
tennis

Nadal eases injury fears in Melbourne Park training session

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 06, 2021 03:31 PM IST
The 20-times Grand Slam champion took to the John Cain Arena court in the late afternoon and appeared unhampered as he hammered balls across the net with trademark ferocity.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Spain's Garbine Muguruza serves to Marketa Vondrousova of the Czech Republic during a tuneup event ahead of the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia, Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021.(AP Photo/Andy Brownbill)(AP)
Spain's Garbine Muguruza serves to Marketa Vondrousova of the Czech Republic during a tuneup event ahead of the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia, Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021.(AP Photo/Andy Brownbill)(AP)
tennis

Muguruza lays down a marker as big names pull out of warm-ups

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 06, 2021 01:35 PM IST
The warm-up tournaments at Melbourne Park were hit by more withdrawals early on Saturday when former Australian Open champions Naomi Osaka and Victoria Azarenka pulled out, citing injuries.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Tennis - Australian Open - Third Round - Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia - January 24, 2020 Serena Williams of the U.S. during the match against China's Qiang Wang REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach/File Photo(REUTERS)
Tennis - Australian Open - Third Round - Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia - January 24, 2020 Serena Williams of the U.S. during the match against China's Qiang Wang REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach/File Photo(REUTERS)
tennis

Serena shrugs off shoulder issue, 'relaxed' about Slam record bid

Reuters, Melbourne
PUBLISHED ON FEB 06, 2021 11:37 AM IST
Williams, a seven-times champion at Melbourne Park, pulled out of the warmup Yarra Valley Classic on Friday, robbing the tournament of a marquee semi-final with world number one and home hero Ash Barty.
READ FULL STORY
Close
2021 Romania's Simona Halep celebrates winning her match against Germany's Laura Siegemund(REUTERS)
2021 Romania's Simona Halep celebrates winning her match against Germany's Laura Siegemund(REUTERS)
tennis

Simona Halep back on the job at Melbourne Park

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 06, 2021 11:27 AM IST
Halep, who boasts French Open and Wimbledon titles in her Grand Slam collection, lost the 2018 Australian Open final to Caroline Wozniacki and fell at the penultimate hurdle last year with a semi-final loss to Garbine Muguruza.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Sofia Kenin of the U.S. looks(REUTERS)
Sofia Kenin of the U.S. looks(REUTERS)
tennis

Defending champ Kenin: leg will be OK for Australian Open

AP
PUBLISHED ON FEB 06, 2021 11:22 AM IST
Kenin said she’d been bothered by pain in her upper left leg and felt frustrated. She didn’t expect it to be a problem, though, when the Australian Open starts Monday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP