Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Sports / Tennis / Alcaraz retires to send Auger-Aliassime into US Open semi-finals
tennis

Alcaraz retires to send Auger-Aliassime into US Open semi-finals

The 18-year-old Spaniard showed no signs of distress as Auger-Aliassime took the opening set but after the Canadian broke to open the second Alcaraz slumped.
Reuters | , New York
PUBLISHED ON SEP 08, 2021 09:33 AM IST
Felix Auger-Aliassime, of Canada, left, talks to Carlos Alcaraz, of Spain, after a quarterfinals match at the US Open(AP)

Felix Auger-Aliassime moved into the US Open semi-finals on Tuesday when Spanish teenager Carlos Alcaraz retired due to an abductor injury while trailing 6-3 3-1.

The 18-year-old Spaniard showed no signs of distress as Auger-Aliassime took the opening set but after the Canadian broke to open the second Alcaraz slumped.

During the first changeover of the second set, Alcaraz called for the physiotherapist but did not receive any treatment. A game later, however, the Spaniard turned and indicated he could not go on.

"It's really tough to end a great tournament like this," said Alcaraz. "I had no choice to still playing.

"First of all I have to take care of my body.

"I didn't feel good to still playing, so I had to retire."

Coming off gruelling back-to-back five-set matches, including a third-round win over Stefanos Tsitsipas, Alcaraz stepped onto the court with both legs heavily strapped and seemed to lack the power and energy that had carried him to the quarter-finals.

"I didn't see it coming. It's unfortunate to finish like this," said Auger-Aliassime. "I didn't really see anything.

RELATED STORIES

"Either I was too focused on my game or I'm not seeing things."

Auger-Aliassime becomes the first Canadian man to reach the U.S. Open semi-finals where he will take on second seeded Daniil Medvedev of Russia.

The 21-year-old joins compatriot Leylah Fernandez, who booked her spot in the women's last four earlier in the day by beating Elina Svitolina.

"It's great for Canada. It's great for Quebec," said Auger-Aliassime. "I never thought a day like this would come.

"Both a little girl and a little boy from Montreal, both at the same time in the semi-finals of the US Open.

"It's special.

"I hope the people back home appreciate the moment also.

"It's great but it would be amazing if we were both in a final."

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
felix auger-aliassime us open
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Crowd pleaser Fernandez rides wave of support to US Open semis

Medvedev stops van de Zandschulp, gets back to US Open semis

Sabalenka makes quick work of Krejcikova en route to US Open semis

Bopanna-Dodig pair goes down fighting in US Open
TRENDING TOPICS
NEET UG Admit Card 2021
Horoscope Today
Mumbai Covid-19 cases
Tokyo Paralympics
Shikshak Parv 2021 Live
INS Anvesh
Gold Price
Covid-19 cases
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP