Alexander Zverev erupts at match official with X-rated rant during Carlos Alcaraz injury controversy: ‘This is b******t’
Alexander Zverev aired out a lot of frustration at what he felt was a rule being broken by Carlos Alcaraz during their Australian Open semifinal.
Tempers flared on Rod Laver Arena during the first men’s semifinal of the Australian Open between Carlos Alcaraz and Alexander Zverev. With the Spaniard world number one leading two sets to none and tied up in the third, he began to feel cramping and an injury concern, proceeding to take a medical time-out – something which did not please his German opponent in the least.
With Alcaraz leading 5-4 but Zverev to serve, the Spaniard received a three-minute MTO. Tennis rules stipulate that a timeout cannot be taken for cramping, which is something Zverev seemed to take umbrage with. Demanding to speak to the official supervisor at the tournament, Zverev aired out his frustrations, letting slip plenty of expletives in the process.
While Zverev argued his case in German, the rough translation and the sentiment of many of his words remains clear, as he complained about the fact that Alcaraz could get an MTO for cramps when that is something that goes against the laws of the game.
Zverev also seems to be arguing that such rules and allowances are another example of referees and tour officials ‘protecting these two’, which is presumably a hit against Alcaraz and his close rival Jannik Sinner. The pair of players have split the last eight grand slam and are clearly the two best players in men’s tennis, but Zverev’s words indicate that he is of the belief that their status as marketable young players earns them some special privileges on the tour.
With the match ongoing, it remains unclear what exactly Alcaraz’s issue was at the end of the third set. He was also heard mentioning to his coaches and player’s box that he vomited earlier in the third set, and looked visibly zoned-out through that portion of the match.
While Zverev’s outburst saw him air his frustrations very vocally, the German was still able to maintain his focus to see through the third set against a subpar Alcaraz. The Spaniard looked fitter in the fourth set, but Zverev also elevated his game to match; he took control of the fourth set tiebreak, and forced a deciding set with some of his best tennis of the match.
The pair enter a fifth set with a spot in the Australian Open final on the line.
