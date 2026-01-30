Alexander Zverev erupts at match official with X-rated rant during Carlos Alcaraz injury controversy: ‘This is b******t’

Tempers flared on Rod Laver Arena during the first men’s semifinal of the Australian Open between Carlos Alcaraz and Alexander Zverev. With the Spaniard world number one leading two sets to none and tied up in the third, he began to feel cramping and an injury concern, proceeding to take a medical time-out – something which did not please his German opponent in the least.

With Alcaraz leading 5-4 but Zverev to serve, the Spaniard received a three-minute MTO. Tennis rules stipulate that a timeout cannot be taken for cramping, which is something Zverev seemed to take umbrage with. Demanding to speak to the official supervisor at the tournament, Zverev aired out his frustrations, letting slip plenty of expletives in the process.

While Zverev argued his case in German, the rough translation and the sentiment of many of his words remains clear, as he complained about the fact that Alcaraz could get an MTO for cramps when that is something that goes against the laws of the game.