Alize Cornet and an ever-extending Grand Slam marathon

When Alize Cornet made her Grand Slam debut at the 2005 French Open, Emma Raducanu, the defending champion she knocked out in the US Open first round on Tuesday, had not even turned three.

When Alize Cornet made her Grand Slam debut at the 2005 French Open, Emma Raducanu, the defending champion she knocked out in the US Open first round on Tuesday, had not even turned three.

It doesn’t merely speak volumes about the 32-year-old Frenchwoman’s longevity in the game, but also what she’s been able to do—she has not missed a single Grand Slam in 16 years.

Cornet’s 6-3, 6-3 victory over the British teen was her 63rd consecutive appearance in a Grand Slam; showing up at tennis’ most prestigious and demanding stage four times a year going back to the 2007 Australian Open. It’s a new record in the Open Era, one better than the 62 by Ai Sugiyama, the former Japanese singles world No 8.

It’s an astonishing accomplishment by a player who has never been in the top 10—Cornet’s highest ranking was No 11 in 2009—or really challenged for Grand Slam titles. Before this year, the current world No 40 hadn’t made it beyond the fourth round at a Slam.

Yet there she was (and still is), turning up at every Slam and refusing to throw in the towel. That has typically defined Cornet’s career, one that doesn’t brim with titles but stands out for tenacity and fitness, in a modern game littered with frequent player breakdowns—physically or mentally. She’s the quintessential “tricky opponent” even for the more accomplished champions in the early Slam rounds, someone who’d run for every ball and fight for every point. Cut from the Rafael Nadal cloth minus the 22 Slams and the physical troubles for 20-odd years.

“It shows pretty well the kind of player I am,” Cornet said of what the record means for her after beating Raducanu. “The consistency I've had for these 16 years, the discipline I've had every day since I’m 11. The fact that I’m not injured a lot, because I am strong and also because I work a lot on my body… It’s just proof of my consistency. Even on the court, the way I’m always 100 % for every match, for every set, for every point. I’m pretty glad I have this record. I don’t think I cannot deserve it.”

It’s befitting that after all these years of slogging it out in Slams without too much to show, Cornet got attached to this piece of history in her most productive season. Cornet made the quarter-finals at the Australian Open, her deepest run ever in a Slam, and the Round of 16 at Wimbledon, her first there since 2014. She entered the semi-finals of the WTA 250 event in Cleveland last week, where she also ticked off her 500th victory at the WTA level.

Cornet has in the past engineered the occasional shock win against the top guns—she has beaten Serena Williams thrice—but they’ve come with more frequency this year. She has taken down a Grand Slam winner in each of the four Slams: Garbine Muguruza (Round 2) and Simona Halep (Round of 16) at the Australian Open, Jelena Ostapenko (Round 2) at the French Open, world No. 1 Iga Swiatek (Round 3) at the Wimbledon and Raducanu at the US Open. The defence and variety in her play—drop shots, finesse at the net, etc.—offset Raducanu’s power game in her opening round win in New York.

“I feel like this year I’m kind of the upset girl,” Cornet laughed. “I think it’s crazy. It’s kind of cool. These players that I’m admiring, that I have been following for a long time, knowing I’m part of this world that I can beat them in a Slam. I don't know, I still feel like a kid sometimes.”

A kid who believes her best season at 32 is down to growing maturity, handling emotions better and simply having fun on the court. “Maybe because I know I won’t have the chance to play so many Slams again. I’m really trying to soak in the moment, to enjoy, have fun, to take the energy from the court,” Cornet said.

She said earlier this year that the finish line of her career would likely be at the end of this season. The quality of her tennis over the last few months has compelled her to push that line a bit further. She will now play on at least till next year’s French Open, her home Slam which didn’t quite give the farewell scenes she had envisaged. Forced to retire mid-match due to a thigh injury in the third round, Cornet was booed by a section of the crowd.

“When I came out of the court, those whistles, it was a sign for me (that) I had to come back,” she said.