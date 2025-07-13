Amanda Anisimova breaks down in tears after crushing Wimbledon final loss: ‘ I ran out today…’

Amanda Anisimova stood still on Centre Court, fighting back tears after she lost the Wimbledon final in 57 minutes. According to Daily Mail, the scoreboard behind her read 6-0, 6-0 as she wiped her face with the back of her hand. Centre Court went quiet, and then, a long, heavy applause started as she stood holding the runner-up trophy. The crowd tried to lift her; however, it was all they could do. Not since 1911 had a women’s Wimbledon finalist gone without a game. Amanda Anisimova of the U.S. breaks down in tears after the women's singles final against Poland's Iga Swiatek (REUTERS)

Anisimova kept her gaze low. When the microphone came, her voice was soft as she said,“Even though I ran out of gas a bit today and I wish I could have put in a better performance for you, you guys have been there for me and lifted me up. Thank you so much,” as per the Daily Mail.

Amanda Anisimova’s mental Health struggles

For Amanda Anisimova, just reaching the final was a story in itself. She had walked away from tennis in 2023, drained and grieving. The loss of her father and years of pressure had pushed her to a breaking point.

"Hey guys. I thought I’d make a post explaining what’s been going on and my plans. I’ve really been struggling with my mental health and burnout since the summer of 2022. It’s become unbearable being at tennis tournaments. At this point my priority is my mental well-being and taking a break for some time. I’ve worked as hard as I could to push through it. I will miss being out there, and I appreciate all the continuous support," she wrote in an Instagram post at the time.

She returned gradually in late 2023 and participating in afew smaller tournaments helped her find rhythm. By 2025, she was climbing again. Her Wimbledon semifinal win over world No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka proved she still belonged on the big stage.

Wimbledon 2025 final

Swiatek gave Anisimova no room. From the first serve, the five-time Grand Slam champion dictated everything. The first set took less than half an hour, reports the Daily Mail.

Anisimova’s serve broke down early. Unforced errors-28 by the end-mounted quickly, and nothing clicked. The breezy conditions added to the pressure. She shouted at herself after missing chances, but nothing changed. Swiatek stayed calm, sharp, and almost untouchable. The gap between them only widened, and by the time the second set started, the outcome felt inevitable.

In the stands, murmurs began. Some fans shifted in their seats, others looked on in silence as Swiatek closed out point after point.

Support pours in after defeat

When it ended, Anisimova sat for a moment before standing to face the crowd. They responded with warmth, and it wasn’t about the score anymore. It was about the fight she showed getting here.

Fellow American Coco Gauff shared a message online: “So much to be proud of Amanda. Keep your head up,” reports NPR.

Her mother, Olga, had arrived that very morning to watch her daughter play. From the court, Amanda reportedly said, “I’m so glad I get to share this with you.”

Anisimova didn’t win a game and lift the trophy, but her comeback-raw, difficult, and deeply personal-spoke louder than any number on the board.

