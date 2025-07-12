Amanda Anisimova: All about coach Hendrik Vleeshouwers, parents, boyfriend, sister and more

Amanda Anisimova is facing Iga Swiatek in the Wimbledon women's singles final on Saturday. The Polish five-time Grand Slam winner took the first set 6-0, hurting her American opponent's hopes to win her first major title. Swiatek broke Anisimova in the opening game and added two more breaks to clinch the set in 25 minutes. Amanda Anisimova of the U.S. reacts during the women's singles final against Poland's Iga Swiatek (REUTERS)

Kate, the Princess of Wales, was sitting in the Royal Box and was scheduled to take part in the trophy ceremony afterward. Whoever wins Saturday will be the eighth consecutive first-time Wimbledon champion.

The title match at Centre Court is the first for Anisimova, a 23-year-old American, at any Grand Slam tournament.

Anisimova and Swiatek had never played each other as pros. The American, who was born in New Jersey and grew up in Florida, was a semifinalist at age 17 at the 2019 French Open.

All on Amanda Anisimova

Coach: Hendrik (Rick) Vleeshouwers

Background: Rick Vleeshouwers, a 39-year-old Dutch coach from Weert, Netherlands, is in Anisimova's box for the Wimbledon finals. He joined her team in mid-2023.

Previously, he coached WTA players Elise Mertens and Yanina Wickmayer and worked at the Kim Clijsters Academy, balancing player development and touring. He also contributes to the Bree Tennis Academy.

Parents

Olga Anisimova: Born in Moscow, Olga immigrated to the US in 1998 with her husband for their daughter Maria’s opportunities. A non-tennis player, she founded a tennis club where Amanda was homeschooled.

Konstantin Anisimov: Amanda’s first coach and mentor, Konstantin, died unexpectedly of a heart attack in August 2019 at age 52. His death led to Amanda’s withdrawal from the 2019 US Open and contributed to her 2023 burnout. She told The New York Times, “Tennis felt like being close to him.”

Boyfriend

Tyler Roos: Anisimova has been dating Tyler Roos, a former contestant on The Amazing Race Australia and son of Australian rules football legend Paul Roos, since mid-2020. Their relationship began after Konstantin’s passing, and they occasionally appear on her Instagram.

Sister

Maria Anisimova-Egee: Amanda’s older sister by 14 years, Maria played college tennis at the University of Pennsylvania while attending Wharton’s business school. She stopped playing due to injuries and burnout, later advising her parents to balance Amanda’s tennis with a social life.

Career Highlights

Anisimova, born August 31, 2001, in Freehold, New Jersey, won the 2017 US Open girls’ title and reached the 2019 French Open semifinals at 17, defeating Simona Halep.

After a 2023 mental health break due to burnout, she returned in 2024, winning the 2025 Qatar Open and reaching the Wimbledon 2025 final.