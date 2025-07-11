Amanda Anisimova’s boyfriend: Is she still dating Tyler Roos in 2025?

As Amanda Anisimova gets ready to face Poland’s Iga Swiatek in the 2025 Wimbledon final, there's a lot of buzz about Anisimova's private life especially who she’s dating. Amanda Anisimova has been dating Tyler Roos, a model and reality TV star who has appeared in Bachelor Australia. (AFP)

Who is Tyler Roos?

Roos is also a model signed with Brazen Models in Melbourne and once played for the Southport Australian Football Club.

The two seemed to be together a few years back. In fact, Roos posted a photo of them on Instagram over four years ago, writing, “Taught her everything I know - G Luck.” This post has created a lot of speculation among fans.

This was the last picture of the two together on social media, posted in December 2020. There's no sign if the duo are still together or not. Though Roos hasn’t been very active on Instagram since then, he has only shared 15 posts, according to Men's journal report.

It’s unclear if the pair are still dating. Roos wasn’t seen in the crowd during Anisimova’s big win over world No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka on July 10 and when the WTA No. 12 player mentioned her family after the match, she only spoke about her mother and sister, there was no mention of Roos.

Swiatek’s relationship history

Meanwhile, Swiatek’s relationship history is even more mysterious. According to Sportskeeda, she’s currently single and has no known dating history. As they put it, “there are no official records of her past relationships either.”

That hasn’t stopped fans from shooting their shot. After Swiatek won the 2022 San Diego Open and accepted her trophy, one man in the crowd yelled out in Polish: “Iga, Will you marry me,” Sportskeeda reported.

Whether or not love is in the air, both women are staying focused on the game — with the Wimbledon title on the line.