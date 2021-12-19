Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Sports / Tennis / Andrey Rublev downs Andy Murray to win Abu Dhabi exhibition event
tennis

Andrey Rublev downs Andy Murray to win Abu Dhabi exhibition event

The world number five Andrey Rublev emerged victorious against Andy Murray to secure the maiden World Tennis Championship exhibition tournament title in Abu Dhabi on Saturday.
Andrey Rublev downs Andy Murray to win Abu Dhabi exhibition event(TWITTER)
Published on Dec 19, 2021 02:04 PM IST
ANI | , Abu Dhabi [uae]

The world number five Andrey Rublev emerged victorious against Andy Murray to secure the maiden World Tennis Championship exhibition tournament title in Abu Dhabi on Saturday.

Rublev defeated former world number 1 Murray by 6-4, 7-6 at the International Tennis Centre in Zayed Sport City.

Rublev broke Murray in game nine and held serve to win the first set 6-4. In the first game of the second set, Murray put a backhand into the net at 30-40 on his own serve, giving Rublev the perfect start to set two. The Russian ace went on the attack in his next service game, winning 40-15 take a 2-0 lead.

Two-time champion Murray, who has looked sharped on his comeback in Abu Dhabi, mounted his own offensive and broke back before taking a 5-4 lead and went searching for the break to level the match. But Rublev dug in, to square the second set at 5-5.

The pair then traded service games taking the set to a tie-break, Rublev roared to a 4-0 lead and, despite the best efforts of his opponent he held firm to take it 7-2 - sealing a 6-4, 7-6 victory and collecting a first MWTC title in his third appearance.

RELATED STORIES

"It's my third time here and I always love coming. You get quality matches against top players. It's great to have these types of matches ahead of the new season, that's why we are here; it's great preparation," the Russian said after the match.

"It's a huge pleasure to share a court with Andy. He is a special player; a true legend and it was a great match. I think the spectators enjoyed it and that is what we are playing tennis for," he added. 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
andrey rublev andy murray
TRENDING TOPICS
Omicron
Horoscope Today
Parliament Winter Session 2021 Live
Covid Cases India
Ashes 2021, Australia vs England 2nd Test
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP