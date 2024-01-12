Andy Murray gears up for 2024 Australian Open, opens up on 'mental side' of tennis ahead of opener

Ahead of his 16th appearance at the Australian Open, Andy Murray will be looking to make an impact and challenge for the title. The Brit tennis star has reached the Aus Open final five times (2010, 2011, 2013, 2015 and 2016), but has never won the title. The veteran could also face arch-rival Novak Djokovic in the third round, if things go according to plan. Britain's Andy Murray during press conference ahead of the Australian Open.(REUTERS)

The former World No. 1 didn't have a good 2023 and lost six of his final nine matches on the season, ending in a defeat against Alex de Minaur at the end of October in Paris.

Speaking during the pre-tournament press conference on Friday, Murray said, "I feel like I'm enjoying [tennis] better. I think part of that is the mental side of it. Tennis is a difficult game in that respect. When you're struggling, you're out there on your own, it can be difficult at times. Part of it is that."

"The way you're playing, when you know you're capable of doing more than what you are, if you're not happy with the way you're hitting forehands and backhands and serving and those sorts of things, there's the technical aspect as well. Fixing some of those problems has helped me feel better on the court. Definitely some focus on the mental side, reframing the way you look at things helps," he added.

He will begin his 2024 Australian Open campaign against Tomas Martin Etcheverry. The pair faced each other twice last season, with both matches being tight three-setters. They are 1-1 in terms of head-to-head, and it could be another entertaining match.

"I made most of my matches quite physical last year. I don't know if that was necessarily him. He has a game that can make the matches that way. We played in Basel, I don't know if it was over three hours, but it felt like it was. In Indian Wells, another long one," he said.

"I know that last year when I wasn't serving well, you end up getting into lots more long rallies and everything. Because of the way I return, I put quite a lot of returns back in play, you can end up getting into lots of long points when that's the case. Matches will go on. Hopefully that's not the case in a couple of days," he further added.