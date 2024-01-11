close_game
close_game
News / Sports / Tennis / Australian Open 2024 draw: Novak Djokovic vs Andy Murray on cards; Carlos Alcaraz, Daniil Medvedev learn their fate

Australian Open 2024 draw: Novak Djokovic vs Andy Murray on cards; Carlos Alcaraz, Daniil Medvedev learn their fate

ByHT Sports Desk
Jan 11, 2024 01:45 PM IST

The Australian Open 2024 men's draw has been announced, and there is a possibility of Novak Djokovic facing old foe Andy Murray.

The 2024 Australian Open men's draw is confirmed and the spotlight will be on top seeds Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz. Djokovic is the top man when it comes to Melbourne, and the 24-time Grand Slam champion has clinched the Aus Open title 10 times.

(L) Spain's Carlos Alcaraz Garfia and (R) Serbia's Novak Djokovic are the favourites.(AFP)
(L) Spain's Carlos Alcaraz Garfia and (R) Serbia's Novak Djokovic are the favourites.(AFP)

The Serbian will begin his campaign against a qualifier, but could come up against a tough opponent in the third round itself, as unseeded Gael Monfils and Andy Murray are in his section.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

Also Read | Djokovic and Swiatek expectedly get No. 1 seedings ahead of Australian Open 2024

Meanwhile, Jannik Sinner is also on fire, and is seeded No. 4. He had a brilliant 2023 ATP season, and defeated Djokovic twice last fall, including their most recent match-up at the Davis Cup finals. The Italian will begin his campaign against Dutchman Botic van de Zandschup. Also, American ace Frances Tiafoe is in Sinner's section and could face Karen Khachanov in the third round.

Alcaraz, who is the favourite to challenge Djokovic, is at the bottom half of the draw, alongwith No. 3 seed Daniil Medvedev. He will begin his campaign against Richard Gasquet in the first round, and could face Alexander Bublik in the third round, either Tommy Paul or Jan-Lennard Struff, and also a possible quarter-final against Alexander Zverev.

All eyes will also be on Medvedev, who is a two-time Australian Open finalist, and he will start his campaign against a qualifier, and could face Holger Rune in the quarter-final. He is also expected to take on Grigor Dimitrov in the fourth round. Rune reached the round of 16 in only his second main-draw Australian Open appearance in 2023. He will start his campaign against Yoshito Nishioka.

The Australian Open will begin on Sunday instead of its traditional Monday start. The first round will be held over three days from January 14-January 16. The next three rounds will last for two days each. Then the quarterfinals will be played on Tuesday and Wednesday (January 23-24), and the semifinals on Friday (January 26). The men's single title round will take place on January 28.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT Sports Desk

    At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, January 11, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out