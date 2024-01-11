Australian Open 2024 draw: Novak Djokovic vs Andy Murray on cards; Carlos Alcaraz, Daniil Medvedev learn their fate

The 2024 Australian Open men's draw is confirmed and the spotlight will be on top seeds Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz. Djokovic is the top man when it comes to Melbourne, and the 24-time Grand Slam champion has clinched the Aus Open title 10 times. (L) Spain's Carlos Alcaraz Garfia and (R) Serbia's Novak Djokovic are the favourites.(AFP)

The Serbian will begin his campaign against a qualifier, but could come up against a tough opponent in the third round itself, as unseeded Gael Monfils and Andy Murray are in his section.

Meanwhile, Jannik Sinner is also on fire, and is seeded No. 4. He had a brilliant 2023 ATP season, and defeated Djokovic twice last fall, including their most recent match-up at the Davis Cup finals. The Italian will begin his campaign against Dutchman Botic van de Zandschup. Also, American ace Frances Tiafoe is in Sinner's section and could face Karen Khachanov in the third round.

Alcaraz, who is the favourite to challenge Djokovic, is at the bottom half of the draw, alongwith No. 3 seed Daniil Medvedev. He will begin his campaign against Richard Gasquet in the first round, and could face Alexander Bublik in the third round, either Tommy Paul or Jan-Lennard Struff, and also a possible quarter-final against Alexander Zverev.

All eyes will also be on Medvedev, who is a two-time Australian Open finalist, and he will start his campaign against a qualifier, and could face Holger Rune in the quarter-final. He is also expected to take on Grigor Dimitrov in the fourth round. Rune reached the round of 16 in only his second main-draw Australian Open appearance in 2023. He will start his campaign against Yoshito Nishioka.

The Australian Open will begin on Sunday instead of its traditional Monday start. The first round will be held over three days from January 14-January 16. The next three rounds will last for two days each. Then the quarterfinals will be played on Tuesday and Wednesday (January 23-24), and the semifinals on Friday (January 26). The men's single title round will take place on January 28.