...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

Ankita, Rutuja to play together with Asian Games in mind

They showed good on-court chemistry in the Billie Jean King Cup, winning three of their four doubles matches

Published on: Apr 12, 2026 07:09 pm IST
By Avishek Roy
Advertisement

New Delhi: Ankita Raina and Rutuja Bhosale lit up the courts at the Billie Jean King Cup (Asia Oceania Group 1) here this week. They showed good chemistry and won crucial matches for India, beating top-class opponents, including the pairing of New Zealand’s Erin Routliffe, a two-time US Open doubles champion with Gabriela Dabrowski, and Monique Barry.

The Ankita-Rutuja pair won three of their four matches at the BJK Cup. (DLTA)

Out of their four matches, the Indian pair won three. Their only defeat came against Indonesia’s Janice Tjen—she is world No.41 in singles—and Aldila Sutjiadi, but not without putting up a fight.

Ankita, 33, and Rutuja, 30, plan to strengthen their partnership on the circuit over the next three weeks with an eye on the Asian Games in September. “Rutuja and I have played together and we have that coordination and communication. We have done well in the past and plan to play a few tournaments before the Asian Games,” said Ankita.

“It is always fun to play with someone with whom you have shared the court for so many years. That will help us if we do end up playing together because, in the end, it’s the coaches’ and captains’ call to nominate teams, even at the Asian Games.”

Rutuja is India’s top women’s doubles player, ranked 121 in the WTA charts, followed by Ankita at 181. A regular on the circuit, she has been travelling extensively to compete, and it showed in her feisty performances this week.

While Rutuja stayed back and struck her fluent groundstrokes with precision, Ankita controlled the net, making swift interceptions. Together, they found ways to fight back from difficult situations.

“I am working on my doubles, especially the net game and return of serve. I tried to bring that into singles (against Korea), probably the first time I came to the net so often. We had good matches against strong teams this week, and it helped us come together well,” said Ankita.

 
ankita raina asian games
Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Olympics 2024, where Indian athletes will compete for glory in Paris. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Olympics 2024, where Indian athletes will compete for glory in Paris. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
Home / Sports / Tennis News / Ankita, Rutuja to play together with Asian Games in mind
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.