Aryna Sabalenka gets her 'revenge' against Coco Gauff at Australian Open 2024

Revenge is a tricky term in professional tennis. It's floated around quite a bit to add layers of background to battles between players, yet seldom by the protagonists themselves. Most refrain from using it and consider it too strong a word. Belarus' Aryna Sabalenka (R) greets USA's Coco Gauff (L) after victory in their women's singles semi-final match (AFP)

Aryna Sabalenka is different. Aggressive and unabashed much like her game, the Belarusian said she “really wanted that revenge" over Coco Gauff, the teen that stopped her from winning her second Grand Slam title in the 2023 US Open final.

Revenge sought, revenge delivered. By the defending champion in a territory not many have been able to hold on to of late (unless, of course, you're Novak Djokovic).

Sabalenka blasted past the reigning US Open champion battling a few edgy moments in a 7-6(2), 6-4 semi-final victory inside a roof-enclosed Rod Laver Arena on Thursday. Gauff rated her quarter-final outing as C and although Sabalenka did not quite bring out her own A game in the semis, she did enough to emerge better from an inconsistent contest that put Sabalenka in her second straight final at Melbourne Park, the stage of her first Grand Slam title.

No woman since Serena Williams in 2016 and 2017 has managed to reach back-to-back finals at the Australian Open. World No. 15 Qinwen Zheng, who beat Ukranian Dayana Yastremska 6-4, 6-4 in the other semi-final to become the first Chinese player since her idol and 2014 Australian Open champion Li Na to enter a Slam final, stands between Sabalenka and another rare feat.

No woman in more than a decade has defended her Australian Open crown (Victoria Azarenka was the last to do so in 2013). Sabalenka, yet to drop a set in this tournament, has been the holding rock in a whirlwind women's section featuring favourites getting knocked out early, a wide-open half of the draw and a couple of first-timers and a teen in the semi-finals.

Consistency has been the 25-year-old's forte not just at the 2024 Australian Open but over the last year and a half. This was the world No. 2's six straight semi-final appearance in a Slam since being asked to stay away from the 2022 Wimbledon due to her nationality. The quality run has seen her go all the way in Melbourne last year and made to fall one step short in New York by Gauff.

Fronting up with the same player on Thursday with revenge in mind, Sabalenka had a rousing start. A hold to love was followed by an early break after Gauff double-faulted twice. A routine miss at the net though put Sabaenka down 0-40, giving the American the opening to break right back.

However, this new Gauff, the latest Slam winner who was unbeaten in 2024, resembled the Sabalenka of old. She was unable to buy a second serve, offering two more double faults in the sixth game as Sabalenka, with her unrelenting forehand, broke again for 4-2.

Seemingly in control, Sabalenka suddenly crumbled. Serving for the set, she lost a net duel, then fluffed a backhand and double-faulted to bring Gauff back in the set. She began missing her range, even from the forehand wing that delivered 23 winners eventually. It also didn't help that her net play remained poor.

Sabalenka’s forehand putaway at the net gone wide handed Gauff the break again and a 6-5 lead from 2-5. Squandering four games on the trot, the holder found her hitting range just in time again to force a tiebreaker. Gauff lost her balance and went down while Sabalenka went up 4-0 in it. Her forehand firing away, the set ended the way it began — with Sabalenka stomping her authority.

Sabalenka stayed aggressive in the second set, not being shy coming in a lot more often despite continuing to miss routine volleys at the net. Gauff too remained fairly solid in defence but with her serve, particularly the second serve from where she won just 39% points, consistently under pressure, she was always vulnerable. She barely hung on in the eighth game, saving a break point. But with Sabalenka continuing to hit big and pounce on the feeble second serves, the break did come along to put her one game away from the final.

A nervy double fault and a long forehand notwithstanding, Sabalenka got there. She has been there last year too, and is richer by not just a Slam but also experience.

"I'd say emotionally I'll be ready to fight. Not going crazy," Sabalenka said after the win. "Because when you play your first final you get emotional and rush things sometimes. When you're third time in the finals, you're like, ‘OK, it's a final. It's OK. It's just another match’.”