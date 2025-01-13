Aryna Sabalenka recreates viral TikTok dance on court after first-round win in Australian Open 2025

World number one Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus has quickly become a fan-favorite worldwide, with her outspoken personality and social media presence making her one of the most well-followed tennis players in the world. Sabalenka is gunning for a third consecutive Australian Open title in Melbourne this month, but even as she looks to establish herself as the foremost women's tennis player of her generation, she still finds time to entertain crowds and engage with her fans. Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus celebrates victory with on-court presenter Jelena Dokic.(AP)

Known for posting dance videos and trends on her TikTok and Instagram accounts, Sabalenka was given the opportunity to dance along with the Rod Laver Arena crowd after her first round victory to kick off her tournament on Sunday.

Sabalenka, who has often gone viral for her dance videos alongside her team during practice sessions, was asked during her on-court interview by Jelena Dokic following the match if she would like to recreate one of her recent hits, this time with the crowd at the Rod Laver Arena also joining in. Sabalenka, never one to shy away from the spotlight, obliged to the request , saying she wanted to ensure the fans also joined in.

Sabalenka is known for her entertaining videos on social media, with her dance alongside three members of her team while practicing in Melbourne going viral and earning over 2.2 million views on Instagram. Sabalenka also tries to involve her rivals, such as a reel alongside world number two Iga Swiatek in Abu Dhabi also going viral.

26-year-old Sabalenka, who is a three-time major champion including both hard court slams in 2024, is looking to extend her stay at the top of the WTA rankings and add to her grand slam count. The Belarusian began her campaign in Melbourne with a routine win over American Sloane Stephens in what could have been a potentially tricky draw, getting off to a fast start before sealing a comfortable 6-3 6-2 victory.

Sabalenka is considered the favourite for the singles title at the Australian Open, having won each of the last two years at the tournament, and with the fast-playing surfaces of Melbourne Park being well-suited to her powerful and attacking game.

Sabalenka’s second round match will see her face off against Spains' Jessica Bouzas Maneiro.