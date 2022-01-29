Ash Barty beats Danielle Collins to claim maiden Australian Open title, ends Australia's 44-year wait

World number one Ashleigh Barty eased past America's Danielle Collins on Saturday with a straight-set victory to lift her maiden Australian Open title and third Grand Slam trophy at the Rod Laver Arena. She won 6-3, 7-6 in one hour and 15 minutes in Melbourne to become the first Australian woman in 44 years to win a Grand Slam title at home.

Barty was the first Australian woman into the singles final of the Australian Open since Wendy Turnbull in 1980 and is now the first Australian champion since Chris O'Neil in 1978.

This was also her 15th career title and third Grand Slam win - after French Open in 2019 and Wimbledon in 2021 - which saw her join the the legendary Serena Williams in an elite list of only two active players to have won a Grand Slam title on three different surfaces. The 25-year-old has now won 12 of her last 14 finals, 10 of which have come in straight sets.

The first break of the match arrived in the sixth game of the opening set after Collins' double fault handed Barty a 4-2 lead before she held her serve and then served it out to take the first set 6-3.

A slight wobble on the forehand gave Collins the opportunity to break Barty early in the second half before, before the American, flushed with confidence, extended the lead by holding serve. A double fault from the Aussie saw Collins break serve again as the 27th-seeded player stood a game away from forcing a decider.

However, the top-seeded Aussie scripted a stupendous comeback to secure two consecutive breaks before winning the tie-breaker with utter dominance.

“It’s been one of my favourite experiences,” said Barty after being presented the Daphne Akhurst Memorial Cup by Australian legend and personal mentor, Evonne Goolagong Cawley. “You guys have been nothing short of exceptional. You relaxed me and forced me to play my best tennis. This is just a dream come true. I’m so proud to be an Aussie.”

