Home / Sports / Tennis / ATP axes Wimbledon ranking points over Russia and Belarus ban
tennis

ATP axes Wimbledon ranking points over Russia and Belarus ban

The All England Club said in April it would not allow Russians or Belarusians to compete at the Grand Slam grass-court tournament.
World No.2 Medvedev are among players who won't be able to play at Wimbledon. (Reuters)
Published on May 20, 2022 11:49 PM IST
AP |

The ATP men’s professional tennis tour will not award ranking points for Wimbledon this year because of the All England Club’s ban on players from Russia and Belarus over the invasion of Ukraine.

The ATP announced its decision Friday night, two days before the start of the French Open -- and a little more than a month before play begins at Wimbledon on June 27.

The All England Club said in April it would not allow Russians or Belarusians to compete at the Grand Slam grass-court tournament.

Russian athletes have been prevented from competing in many sports, including soccer’s World Cup qualifying playoffs, since the country began attacking Ukraine in February. Belarus has aided Russia in the invasion. 

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
Topics
atp tour wimbledon
