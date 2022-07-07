'Aunt' Ons sets Wimbledon final date against Rybakina

Tatjana Maria's oldest daughter, 8-year-old Charlotte, has an Instagram account. The two most recent photos there are about her mother’s Wimbledon run. The third is from a couple of days before the tournament, featuring Ons Jabeur.

The Tunisian is pictured walking hand in hand with Maria's second daughter Cecilia, watched by a smiling Charlotte and Maria. Jabeur has been babysitter to the kids and hitting partner to Charlotte, with Maria referring to the world No 2 as “Aunt Ons” for her children. “She is part of my family, she loves my kids and is playing with them every day,” the mother of two had said.

On Thursday, she was playing Maria, leading her on to the Centre Court for the 2022 Wimbledon semi-final. For one hour and 43 minutes across three whirlwind sets, the barbeque buddies—to borrow Jabeur’s term—put on their game face. It was taken off with Jabeur pulling Maria along back on court to share the applause from the crowd after beating her 6-2, 3-6, 6-1 and becoming the first Arab and North African woman to advance to a Grand Slam final.

“I’m a proud Tunisian woman standing here today,” the 27-year-old said on court.

Jabeur has stood undefeated for 11 straight singles matches after a shock opening-round French Open exit. The world No. 2 was the overwhelming favourite against the 103rd-ranked 34-year-old who has only once made the third round of a Grand Slam. Yet, the German wouldn’t be rolled over in her maiden semi-final.

“She has to make me a barbeque now for all the running she made me do,” Jabeur joked, adding, “She’s such an inspiration … coming back after having two babies. I still can’t believe how she did it.”

That the semi-final match-up would be nothing like the baseline battles associated with modern tennis was evident from the second shot itself—a neat drop shot winner by Jabeur. Maria came up with a deft drop volley of her own in the first game that had her fend off three break points to hold. Not for long. Jabeur struck at the fifth time of asking to get the break in the third game.

Maria, who fancies the sliced forehand, started to get more aggressive from that wing. However, Jabeur was not only acing the dropshot duels and slicing show between the two but also bossing the baseline. A double break and two aces later, she held to love to close out the first set.

All but one of Maria's previous five wins this tournament came in three sets, three of them from a set down. The German charted a turnaround trail once again as her slicing efficiency went up. So did Jabeur’s unforced errors. The Tunisian leaked 17 in the set, handing Maria the break in the fourth game. As if to sum the set up, it finished with the Tunisian’s backhand slice crash landing into the net.

She took little time to get up and running again. Jabeur turned on her Set 1 mode, cutting down on her error clatter. A cracking forehand cross-court passing winner got Jabeur 2-0 up, and soon 4-0 after an error from Maria at the net. That’s where they reunited when it all quickly ended at 6-1, and a long hug ensued.

Maria left the court blowing away kisses. It was now over to Aunt Ons for Wimbledon glory.

Out to stop her will be Elena Rybakina, the world No. 23 who beat 2019 champion Simona Halep 6-3, 6-3 in the other semi-final. Ironically, Rybakina was born in Russia -- Russians have been banned from competing in this Wimbledon -- but represents Kazakhstan after its tennis federation offered her financial support.

