Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Sports / Tennis / Australian Open 2022 Final Live Streaming, Rafael Nadal Vs Daniil Medvedev: When and Where to watch live
tennis

Australian Open 2022 Final Live Streaming, Rafael Nadal Vs Daniil Medvedev: When and Where to watch live

Australian Open 2022, Nadal Vs Medvedev Men’s Singles Final Live Streaming: All you need to know about the live streaming details on SonyLIV, match timings and venue.
Rafael Nadal vs Daniil Medvedev(Getty Images)
Published on Jan 30, 2022 07:47 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

Australian Open 2022, Nadal Vs Medvedev Men’s Singles Final Live Streaming: Rafael Nadal and Daniil Medvedev will face off in a mouth-watering title clash at the Australian Open, with both stars having the chance to write their names into the record books. Nadal is chasing a record 21st Grand Slam crown to surpass his great rivals Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic. Apart from the 21st major title, the Spaniard is also bidding to become only the fourth man to win each of the four Grand Slams twice. He is on the cusp of making history. The "King of Clay" at 35 will be the third-oldest man in the Open Era to win a Grand Slam title, behind Ken Rosewall and Federer. Nadal moved to 20 with his French Open title in 2020. Medvedev, on the other hand, has the chance to block Nadal from getting to 21 majors ahead of his "Big Three" rivals. Nadal leads Medvedev 3-1, with the Russian losing to the Spaniard in his first major final at the 2019 US Open over five sets. Medvedev is chasing a piece of history of his own after beating Stefanos Tsitispas 7-6 (5), 4-6, 6-4, 6-1 in a heated semi-final contest. He will also become the first player to follow his maiden major trophy with his second at the next Grand Slam event if he beats Nadal.

ALSO READ: Aus Open: How can Nadal beat Medvedev to win record 21st major in Melbourne?

Where is the Australian Open men's singles final - Rafael Nadal vs Daniil Medvedev taking place?

The Australian Open men's singles final - Rafael Nadal vs Daniil Medvedev will take place in Melbourne.

At what time does the Australian Open men's singles final - Rafael Nadal vs Daniil Medvedev begin?

The Australian Open men's singles final - Rafael Nadal vs Daniil Medvedev begins at 2:00 PM IST on Sunday (January 30).

Where to watch the live coverage of the Australian Open men's singles final - Rafael Nadal vs Daniil Medvedev?

The Australian Open men's singles final - Rafael Nadal vs Daniil Medvedev will be aired live on Sony TEN 1 and Sony TEN 3.

RELATED STORIES

How to watch the Australian Open men's singles final - Rafael Nadal vs Daniil Medvedev online?

The online streaming of the Australian Open men's singles final - Rafael Nadal vs Daniil Medvedev match will be available on the SonyLIV app and the website. You can also catch the live commentary and latest updates here at hindustantimes.com/tennis.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
rafael nadal daniil medvedev australian open
TRENDING TOPICS
Covid-19 cases in India
Horoscope Today
Election 2022 Live updates
Omicron
Beating Retreat
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP