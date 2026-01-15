Australian Open 2026 draw: Djokovic and Sinner in same half; Madison Keys faces tough test
The 10-time Australian Open champion Novak Djokovic could potentially set up a blockbuster semifinal clash against Jannik Sinner
Defending men’s singles champion Jannik Sinner and Novak Djokovic landed in the same half of the Australian Open draw, revealed on Thursday in Melbourne. The 10-time Melbourne champion Djokovic could potentially set up a blockbuster semifinal clash against the Italian. Meanwhile, reigning women’s champion Madison Keys was handed a tough draw.
Although Djokovic once led 4–1 in their head-to-head rivalry, Sinner has beaten the Serbian in their last five meetings, including a semifinal win at the 2024 Australian Open en route to his maiden Grand Slam title. The 38-year-old, still in search of a record-breaking 25th major that would see him surpass Margaret Court’s all-time singles tally, will open his campaign against Pedro Martinez. Second seed Sinner, chasing a rare three-peat in Melbourne, faces French left-hander Hugo Gaston in the opening round.
Reigning world No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz, who will be aiming to win his seventh Grand Slam title and complete a Career Grand Slam at the Australian Open, finds himself in the same half as Alexander Zverev. The 22-year-old Spaniard will begin his campaign against Adam Walton.
The women’s draw could produce an iconic second-round clash between third seed Coco Gauff and former world No. 1 Venus Williams, who is making her 22nd appearance in Melbourne. The two Americans last met at the 2019 Wimbledon Championships, where a 15-year-old Gauff stunned Williams in her maiden Grand Slam match.
The 45-year-old Williams, a two-time finalist at the Australian Open, must first get past rising Serbian Olga Danilovic to set up the encounter. Gauff will open her campaign against Kamilla Rakhimova.
Gauff and Williams are in the same half as Aryna Sabalenka, the Australian Open champion in 2023 and 2024, who finished runner-up to Keys last year. The Belarusian arrives in Melbourne after successfully defending her Brisbane title and will begin against French wild card Tiantsoa Sarah Rakotomanga Rajaonah.
The bottom half of the draw features three Americans, with ninth seed Keys projected to face sixth seed Jessica Pegula in the fourth round, with the winner likely to meet fourth seed Amanda Anisimova.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORHT Sports Desk
At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more.Read More