Australian Open 2026 draw: Djokovic and Sinner in same half; Madison Keys faces tough test

Defending men’s singles champion Jannik Sinner and Novak Djokovic landed in the same half of the Australian Open draw, revealed on Thursday in Melbourne. The 10-time Melbourne champion Djokovic could potentially set up a blockbuster semifinal clash against the Italian. Meanwhile, reigning women’s champion Madison Keys was handed a tough draw.

Although Djokovic once led 4–1 in their head-to-head rivalry, Sinner has beaten the Serbian in their last five meetings, including a semifinal win at the 2024 Australian Open en route to his maiden Grand Slam title. The 38-year-old, still in search of a record-breaking 25th major that would see him surpass Margaret Court’s all-time singles tally, will open his campaign against Pedro Martinez. Second seed Sinner, chasing a rare three-peat in Melbourne, faces French left-hander Hugo Gaston in the opening round.

Reigning world No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz, who will be aiming to win his seventh Grand Slam title and complete a Career Grand Slam at the Australian Open, finds himself in the same half as Alexander Zverev. The 22-year-old Spaniard will begin his campaign against Adam Walton.