Australian Open: Medvedev beats compatriot Rublev to reach semis

It was Rublev's fourth straight defeat to Medvedev, who has not lost a match since October.
Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 17, 2021 12:39 PM IST
Tennis - Australian Open - Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia, February 17, 2021 Russia's Daniil Medvedev talks to the media after winning his quarter final match against Russia's Andrey Rublev REUTERS/Jaimi Joy(REUTERS)

Russian Daniil Medvedev secured a spot in the Australian Open semi-finals with a 7-5 6-3 6-2 victory over friend and compatriot Andrey Rublev on Wednesday, extending his winning streak to 19 matches.

Fourth seed Medvedev had won all his previous matches against Rublev in straight sets and it was no different at a scorching Rod Laver Arena on Wednesday.

ATP Finals winner Medvedev raised his game during the important points and sealed the contest with a forehand winner to set up a last-four meeting against either second-seeded Spaniard Rafa Nadal or fifth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece.

