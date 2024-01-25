'...and to do it at such a young age': Djokovic joins Bopanna celebration after India great's 'amazing' world No. 1 feat

Defending men's singles champion at the 2024 Australian Open, Novak Djokovic, joined the bandwagon on Wednesday to celebrate Rohan Bopanna's stellar feat at Melbourne Park en route to the latter making his third Grand Slam final alongside Australia's Matthew Ebden in men's doubles. With a win in the quarterfinal, against the Argentinian duo of Máximo González and Andrés Molteni, Bopanna became the oldest first-time world No. 1 in ATP men's doubles ranking history. Novak Djokovic hails Rohan Bopanna's 'amazing' achievement at Australian Open 2024

The record was previously held by USA's Rajeev Ram, who had taken the crown in October 2022 for the first time in his career, at 38, replacing partner Joe Salisbury of Great Britain.

Stay tuned for all the latest updates on Ram Mandir! Click here

Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, amid the celebrations in India, Djokovic shared a story with a hilarious message for Bopanna. The caption read: “Congratulations Bops. Amazing effort. And to do it at such a young age. Even more impressive.”

Novak Djokovic's post for Rohan Bopanna

On Thursday, Bopanna improved on his best-ever Australian Open show to reach his second straight Grand Slam final alongside Ebden and third in his career, after prevailing in a tense super tiebreak in the semifinal against Tomas Machac and Zhang Zhizhen on the iconic Rod Laver Arena.

Speaking to news agency PTI from Melbourne, Bopanna, who will rise to the top of the ranking on Monday irrespective of the result in the final, reckoned that his achievement at the age of 43 is a perfect boost that Indian tennis needed just when it was falling off the radar.

"It (the feat) means a lot not to just me but for Indian tennis also. You need something to inspire the next generation. Sumit (Nagal) also had a great Australian Open. He won a round," the Indian said. "Extremely proud of this (world no.1 ranking in men's doubles). It's a special moment. Lot of sacrifices have gone into this. My coaches, family everyone. My family is travelling with me, so different feeling."

The second semifinal to follow on Rod Laver Arena sees the Italian team of Simone Bolelli and Andrea Vavassori take on Dominik Koepfer and Yannick Hanfmann of Germany. The match winners will face Bopanna and Ebden in the final on Saturday. If Bopanna, who won the 2017 French Open in mixed doubles with Canada's Gabriela Dabrowski, prevails in the final as well, he will become the oldest Slam winner in ATP history with his maiden major in men's doubles.

Djokovic, meanwhile, reached his 11th semifinal at the Australian Open after fending off a fierce Taylor Fritz in a four-set battle earlier this week. He will next face Jannik Sinner, who beat him twice towards the end of 2023, for a place in the final.