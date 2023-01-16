Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Sports / Tennis / Australian Open: Rafael Nadal battles hard to seal first round win vs injured Jack Draper

Australian Open: Rafael Nadal battles hard to seal first round win vs injured Jack Draper

tennis
Published on Jan 16, 2023 01:32 PM IST

Rafael Nadal defeated Jack Draper in his Australian Open first round match for his first win of 2023.

Rafael Nadal of Spain reacts after defeating Jack Draper of Britain in their first round match at the Australian Open.(AP)
AP |

Rafael Nadal has started the defense of his Australian Open title with a bit of a struggle along the way to a four-set victory over a cramping Jack Draper. Nadal was not in peak form but did manage to beat Draper 7-5, 2-6, 6-4, 6-1 in a match that took more than 3 1/2 hours in Rod Laver Arena on Monday.

It was the first match win for Nadal in 2023. He had lost six of his preceding seven contests dating to the end of last season. Americans Jessica Pegula, Coco Gauff and Danielle Collins, the 2022 runner-up at Melbourne Park, all reached the second round in the women’s bracket with victories earlier Monday.

Also Read | Watch: Rafael Nadal left in splits after ballboy nicks racquet in Australian Open 2023 opening match at Rod Laver Arena

The biggest surprise of the day was the withdrawal of Wimbledon finalist Nick Kyrgios, who needs surgery on his left knee.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
rafael nadal australian open
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP