Australian Open: Tennis Australia, Infosys reimagine digital experience for virtual audience

Infosys, the Australian Open's official digital innovation partner, said on Thursday this year it is applying technology to enhance tennis experiences for those onsite and those unable toattendinperson.

Using digital as an equaliser to bridge the physical gap, Infosys and Tennis Australia are opening up new possibilities by leveraging cloud, AI, 3D virtual experiences and mobility, the Bengaluru-headquartered India's second-largest IT services company said in a statement.

"The innovations are envisioned to alter the sporting normal well beyond the current Grand Slam and represent a shift towards placing digital at the core of the tournament to elevate immersion, passion, brilliance and experience for those on the court and across the globe", it said.

3D Court Vision allows individuals to watch the ongoing tournament matches in an animated form, with data overlay for each shot.

From speed to spin to serve placement, every detail of the game is available at a click of a button, the statement said.

Infosys uses 'Hawk-Eye' data to animate each shot in near real-time allowing fans to analyse the game from any vantage point in the stadium.

A new AO (Australian Open) Virtual Slam experience transports every fan into the Rod Laver Arena.

3D court views and data simulate the experience of playing at the AO, letting fans be a part of the action.

In the dedicated AO player and coach app, the AI Video Analysisallows precise player and opponent assessment, be it the technique behind winning backhand drop shots or handling volleys in long rallies.

For the AO media team, AI Shot of the Day uses machine learning to rapidly identify match highlights, using multiple data points that are objective (such as fastest serve) and subjective (player emotion, crowd reaction and cruciality of the shot in context to the match).

A 3DAO Virtual Hub has been developed to overcome physical restrictions for partners and sponsors, who are integral to the AO business model.

"The past year has accelerated the need for meaningful digital engagement between the Australian Open and its fans, players, coaches, partners and the media. Our focus this year is delivering new digital experiences and insights that are accessible for everyone involved, regardless of where they are currently located," Ben Slack, Chief Revenue Officer, Tennis Australia said.

"Having Infosys on board as our digital innovation partner for the third year running has allowed us to optimise engagement with all our stakeholders, not only our fans, players and coaches but our broadcast partners and sponsors as well," he said.