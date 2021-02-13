Home / Sports / Tennis / Barty bounces into fourth round on empty court in Australian Open
tennis

Barty bounces into fourth round on empty court in Australian Open

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 13, 2021 03:40 PM IST
Tennis - Australian Open - Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia, February 13, 2021 Australia's Ashleigh Barty in action during her third round match against Russia's Ekaterina Alexandrova REUTERS/Kelly Defina(REUTERS)

World number one Ash Barty overcame a stumbling start to reach the fourth round of the Australian Open with a 6-2 6-4 victory over Ekaterina Alexandrova at an empty Margaret Court Arena on Saturday.

The top-seeded Australian was broken in her first service game but quickly rallied to take the first set when the Russian slapped the ball into the net for her 16th unforced error.

Showing no signs of being hampered by her heavily strapped left thigh, Barty battled back after being broken again in the second set and secured the victory with a fifth and final break of serve.

The 2019 French Open champion, who is looking to become the first homegrown Australian Open singles champion since 1978, will play American Shelby Rogers for a place in the quarter-finals.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
