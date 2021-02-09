Barty doles out 'double bagel' in Australian Open first round
World number one Ashleigh Barty doled out the dreaded 'double bagel' to Danka Kovinic in the first round of the Australian Open on Tuesday, humiliating the error-prone Montenegrin 6-0 6-0 on Rod Laver Arena.
Barty, looking to become the first homegrown champion at the Grand Slam since 1978, won the first 16 points of the one-sided contest and never looked back, wrapping up the win in 44 minutes.
"This is what it's all about, this is incredible," the Australian said to cheers from the crowd.
"It's impossible not to enjoy a night session on this beautiful court."
Next up for Barty is a second-round match against Spain's Sara Sorribes Tormo or local wildcard Daria Gavrilova.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Britain's Konta retires from Australian Open due to injury
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Barty doles out 'double bagel' in Australian Open first round
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Australian Open 2021: Alcaraz, the 'next Nadal', gets first win at Grand Slam
- Brushing aside the hype, the 17-year-old Alcaraz made quick work of his first-round opponent at the Australian Open on Tuesday, defeating Dutch qualifier Botic Van de Zandschulp 6-1, 6-4, 6-4 for his maiden win at a major.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Australian Open: Rafael Nadal storms into second round
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Victoria Azarenka knocked out of Australian Open, says quarantine took a toll
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Nagal blown away by Berankis, exits Australian Open
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Australian Open: Defending champion Sofia Kenin gets by in two sets
- Kenin struggled but set aside an early deficit and beating 133rd-ranked Australian wild-card entry Maddison Inglis 7-5, 6-4.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
How Ankita Raina's dream of a Grand Slam qualification turned into reality
- Battling with rising Serbian teen Olga Danilovic in the final qualifying round for the Australian Open in Dubai last month, India’s top-ranked woman player fought back grittily to win the second set before running out of steam in the third.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kyrgios brings the noise to subdued 'People's Court'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Djokovic serves up masterclass on favourite court
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Dominant Halep moves into second round at a canter
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
AITA lines up 78 tournaments for next month, including 2020 Nationals
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Canadian Andreescu toils to win in first match in 15 months
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Zverev overcomes inconsistency to advance in Melbourne
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Thiem eases into second round at Australian Open
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox