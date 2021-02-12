Barty withdraws from doubles amid concern over thigh injury
World number one Ash Barty withdrew from the Australian Open doubles on Friday, raising concerns over her fitness for the singles as she manages a thigh strain.
Barty played with her left thigh heavily strapped in her second round win over fellow Australian Daria Gavrilova but downplayed the injury on Thursday, saying she was "fit as a fiddle."
She and American Jennifer Brady were scheduled to play in the second round of the women's doubles on Friday but withdrew from the match, handing Elise Mertens and Aryna Sabalenka a walkover.
Top seed Barty, who made the semi-finals last year, is bidding to end Australia's 43-year wait for a home winner at the Grand Slam.
- Victoria Premier Daniel Andrews on Friday announced a five-day, state-wide lockdown starting a minute before midnight local time, imposing new restrictions that restrict residents to their homes except for work, to shop for essential supplies, care or caregiving, and limited exercise.
- Melbourne is showing the way, replacing an entire aerie of hawk-eyed humans with Hawk-Eye technology.
- Kenin was right to be worried. And, with Kanepi at her best, this one was over quickly. Delivering 10 aces, Kanepi powered her way past the fourth-seeded Kenin, overwhelming the 2020 champion 6-3, 6-2 in only 64 minutes on Thursday.
- Barty is trying to become the first Australian to win the women's title at Melbourne since Chris O’Neil in 1978.
