Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Sports / Tennis / Bianca Andreescu outlasts Golubic at US Open
tennis

Bianca Andreescu outlasts Golubic at US Open

Bianca Andreescu yelled "Come on" and pumped her fist after Golubic sent a forehand wide on match point to seal the win.
Reuters | , New York
UPDATED ON SEP 01, 2021 11:42 AM IST
Bianca Andreescu(AP)

Bianca Andreescu overcame stomach pain and a stiff challenge from Viktorija Golubic to advance 7-5 4-6 7-5 into the second round of the U.S. Open on Tuesday.

The 21-year-old, making her return to Arthur Ashe Stadium for the first time since she won the tournament in 2019, got all she could handle from the Swiss in the nearly three-hour affair on a hot and humid night in New York.

But the sixth-seeded Andreescu's seven aces and punishing groundstrokes ultimately proved too much for Golubic.

The Canadian yelled "Come on" and pumped her fist after Golubic sent a forehand wide on match point to seal the win.

Few knew what to expect from Andreescu coming into the year's final Grand Slam tournament.

After defeating Serena Williams in the 2019 final, Andreescu's 2020 Grand Slam campaign was written off by injury and sickness that included everything from tearing the meniscus in her left knee to testing positive for COVID-19.

This year, she has managed just one win at a Grand Slam tournament - a first-round victory over Mihaela Buzarnescu at this year's Australian Open.

That was followed by first-round exits at both the French Open and Wimbledon.

RELATED STORIES

"It's definitely emotional," Andreescu said in an on-court interview after the match.

"I didn't play here last year and I honestly didn't play anything in 2020. I've been struggling a lot this past year so for me, I'm just thinking about all those struggles and how it's all worth it.

"Winning on this court again is just incredible."

Andreescu needed a medical time out midway through the second set to attend to an upset stomach, but said it turned out to be fine.

"My food was just rumbling in my stomach and I felt like I had to throw up, which is random because I ate like, five hours ago," she said.

"It was totally fine after a couple games but it was a little tough."

Next up for Andreescu is a second round clash with American Lauren Davis on Thursday.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
us open bianca andreescu viktorija golubic
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Vaccinated players to have fewer restrictions at Australian Open

Murray fires battle of bathroom break into orbit

Djokovic tops teen "Ruuune!" at US Open in calendar Slam bid

Barty made to work for win over Zvonareva in first round of US Open
TRENDING TOPICS
LPG price
Horoscope Today
Joe Biden
Gold Price
Covid vaccine
Kabul
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP