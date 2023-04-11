Home / Sports / Tennis / Bille Jean King Cup: Ankita Raina wins two matches, guides India to 2-1 win over Thailand

Bille Jean King Cup: Ankita Raina wins two matches, guides India to 2-1 win over Thailand

PTI |
Apr 11, 2023 07:14 PM IST

India went past Thailand 2-1 in the Asia/Oceania Group I competition on the opening day of the Bille Jean King Cup here Tuesday.

Seasoned Ankita Raina triumphed in the second singles and then combined with Rutuja Bhosale to win the decisive doubles as India went past Thailand 2-1 in the Asia/Oceania Group I competition on the opening day of the Bille Jean King Cup here Tuesday.

Ankita Raina (left) wins two matches(Twitter/AITA)
Ankita Raina (left) wins two matches(Twitter/AITA)

In the first match of the tie, Bhosale lost 2-6 1-6 to Luksika Kumkhum, leaving India trailing 0-1 in the Pool A contest.

The onus to bring India back was on Raina and she did not disappoint, levelling the tie 1-1 after winning her second singles 5-7 6-1 6-3 against Peangtarn Plipuech.

In the decisive doubles, Raina and Bhosale came from behind to beat the Thai pairing of Kumkhum and Plipuech 4-6 6-3 6-2.

Once the Indians broke their rivals in the opening game of the second set, they did not look back and closed the match with ease.

India will take on hosts Uzbekistan on Wednesday.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
ankita raina
ankita raina
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, April 11, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out