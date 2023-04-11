Bille Jean King Cup: Ankita Raina wins two matches, guides India to 2-1 win over Thailand

Seasoned Ankita Raina triumphed in the second singles and then combined with Rutuja Bhosale to win the decisive doubles as India went past Thailand 2-1 in the Asia/Oceania Group I competition on the opening day of the Bille Jean King Cup here Tuesday. Ankita Raina (left) wins two matches(Twitter/AITA)

In the first match of the tie, Bhosale lost 2-6 1-6 to Luksika Kumkhum, leaving India trailing 0-1 in the Pool A contest.

The onus to bring India back was on Raina and she did not disappoint, levelling the tie 1-1 after winning her second singles 5-7 6-1 6-3 against Peangtarn Plipuech.

In the decisive doubles, Raina and Bhosale came from behind to beat the Thai pairing of Kumkhum and Plipuech 4-6 6-3 6-2.

Once the Indians broke their rivals in the opening game of the second set, they did not look back and closed the match with ease.

India will take on hosts Uzbekistan on Wednesday.