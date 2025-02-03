Menu Explore
Bizarre Davis Cup drama as Cristian Garin gets disqualified for refusing to play after collision with Zizou Bergs

ByHT Sports Desk
Feb 03, 2025 11:09 AM IST

The incident happened during the third set of the match after Bergs secured a break in the 11th game to put Belgium on the verge of a win

A bizarre drama unfolded on Sunday during the singles match of the Davis Cup tie between Belgium’s Zizou Bergs and Chilean opponent Cristian Garin. The latter got disqualified after being knocked down bizarrely by Bergs in a controversial moment.

Chile's Cristian Garin reacts during his singles match against Belgium's Zizou Bergs (REUTERS)
Chile's Cristian Garin reacts during his singles match against Belgium's Zizou Bergs (REUTERS)

The incident happened during the third set of the match after Bergs secured a break in the 11th game to put Belgium on the verge of a win. Garin's return struck the net at the end of a long rally, sparking a huge reaction from the crowd. Bergs reacted to taking a lead in the set by sprinting towards his bench and in a bid ran into Garin and knocked him down to the ground.

The Belgian immediately apologised as Garin was down on the ground with his hands over his face, before he was attended by the medical team. The incident caused a lengthy delay in the match, with the Chilean team calling for a disqualification for unsportsmanlike conduct.

In a statement later Sunday, the International Tennis Federation described it as “an accidental collision at the change of ends” and said “the independent doctor ruled Garin was fit to continue.” However, Garin refused to continue the game after Bergs received merely a warning.

The Chile tennis star's antics saw him receiving three consecutive time violations, which led to a game penalty and him losing the set and match.

Bergs won 6-3, 4-6, 7-5, ensuring host Belgium advanced 3-1. It next faces host Australia in September.

“This was a rare, unfortunate and very delicate situation and everyone involved, including the independent doctor, conducted due diligence based on rules and procedures," the ITF said.

“We understand the emotions attached to this unusual incident, but the final decision was made after consideration of all the facts and unique circumstances around it.”

Chile's Olympic committee said on X that it was “upset and incredulous” with the situation and that it would support the Chilean tennis federation "so that this shameful international incident does not go unpunished.”

Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Olympics 2024, where Indian athletes will compete for glory in Paris. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
