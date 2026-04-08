BJK Cup: India, after loss to Thailand, thrash NZ 3-0

New Delhi: India had to produce something special to stay afloat after losing their opening tie against Thailand 2-1 in the Billie Jean King Cup (Asia/Oceania Group 1). After losing to the Thais—the tie could not be completed overnight due to rain interruptions—India swept aside New Zealand 3-0.

Sahaja Yamalapalli in action. (ANI)

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There is a long way to go to secure a playoff berth for the second successive year. India must fight it out against the other teams—Korea, Mongolia and Indonesia, which has world No.41 Janice Tjen.

The tie against Thailand was a jolt as India lost the tie after losing the second singles rubber as well. In the morning, Sahaja Yamalapalli lost the second singles to Patcharin Cheapchandej (6-4, 1-6, 6-4). Up a break in the decider, Patcharin faced stiff opposition from Sahaja but sailed through in the end.

India though won the doubles, the experienced Ankita Raina and Rutuja Bhosale beating Naklo Thasporn and Peangtarn Plipuech 6-3, 6-4. That gave them belief against the Kiwis. The two upset the strong pair of Moniquee Barry and Erin Routliffe, who is a two-time US Open doubles champion, 6-4, 6-2 to complete the rout. The tall Erin was broken twice in the first set, and though New Zealand saved two set points, Ankita made the third count with a strong forehand that forced an error from Erin. She was put under pressure in the second set as well and India completed the win by breaking her serve in the eighth game.

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{{^usCountry}} India were 2-0 up going into the doubles match. Vaishnavi Adkar played fluently to beat young Aishi Das 6-2, 6-4. Sahaja, back on court again, showed more purpose to beat Valentina Ivanov 6-1, 6-3. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} India were 2-0 up going into the doubles match. Vaishnavi Adkar played fluently to beat young Aishi Das 6-2, 6-4. Sahaja, back on court again, showed more purpose to beat Valentina Ivanov 6-1, 6-3. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Making her debut in the BJK Cup, Vaishnavi was outclassed on Tuesday by Anchisa Chanta in her opening match. She learned her lessons and showed the hunger to win. The 21-year-old was more in control of her game and emotions. She was striking the ball fluently and was not afraid to take her chances. Despite her small frame, Vaishnavi generates power in her groundstrokes. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Making her debut in the BJK Cup, Vaishnavi was outclassed on Tuesday by Anchisa Chanta in her opening match. She learned her lessons and showed the hunger to win. The 21-year-old was more in control of her game and emotions. She was striking the ball fluently and was not afraid to take her chances. Despite her small frame, Vaishnavi generates power in her groundstrokes. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Having struggled to adapt to the low bounce at the DLTA Stadium on a rainy opening day, Vaishnavi enjoyed the higher bounce on Wednesday, the ball sitting up nicely for her to play her strokes. Some of her forehand winners were top class and caught out Das, who played in the 2026 Australian Open Junior Girls championships. She broke Aishi in the first game, and showing intent, broke her again to go up 4-1. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Having struggled to adapt to the low bounce at the DLTA Stadium on a rainy opening day, Vaishnavi enjoyed the higher bounce on Wednesday, the ball sitting up nicely for her to play her strokes. Some of her forehand winners were top class and caught out Das, who played in the 2026 Australian Open Junior Girls championships. She broke Aishi in the first game, and showing intent, broke her again to go up 4-1. {{/usCountry}}

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Aishi came back, breaking Vaishnavi in the sixth game, but the Indian was in no mood to relent. She finally clinched the set with an ace. There was no let-up in her intensity despite Aishi posing more of a challenge in the second set.

“It (Thailand) was the first match in the BJK Cup, so I was very nervous and did not handle my nerves well. Coming onto the court today, I focused on giving my best. The most important thing is to have belief. I know I have the ability and our captain (Vishal Uppal) also told me, “You have the game”. So, I focused on things that are under my control,” said Vaishnavi. “The goal is to not give up and keep fighting in every match,” she said.

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Sahaja had pushed Patcharin too but could not close it out. Against Ivanov, she took charge from the start with some solid, consistent hitting and went on the offensive whenever the opportunity came. With the win over Valentina, Sahaja also crossed a big hurdle. In the eight singles matches she has played in the BJK Cup across nine ties, it was her first victory. She had often come close to winning but couldn’t find the resolve to get it done. With the team looking up to the experienced 25-year-old to deliver, she stepped up.

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