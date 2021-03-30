Home / Sports / Tennis / Caddy or soccer coach? Murray ponders
Murray, a three-time Grand Slam champion, pulled out of the Miami Open last week due to a groin injury.
PUBLISHED ON MAR 30, 2021 03:53 PM IST
Andy Murray: File photo(REUTERS)

Britain's Andy Murray would be interesting in becoming a caddy on a professional golf tour or getting soccer coaching qualifications after he retires from tennis, the former world number one said.

Murray, a three-time Grand Slam champion, pulled out of the Miami Open last week due to a groin injury. The 33-year-old has fallen to 116 in the world rankings after long injury lay-offs because of hip surgeries.

The Briton did not mention when he would bring the curtain down on his playing career but said he was interested in exploring other sports after retirement.

"I really like golf, being a caddy on a golf tour would be exciting – to be up close and personal with top golfers and to learn about another sport like that," Murray told the Gentleman's Journal.

"There's probably also some crossover between tennis and golf on the mental side and helping a golfer with that might be interesting."

The Scot, who turned down an offer to train with Glasgow soccer club Rangers at their youth academy when he was a schoolboy, added that he would also be keen to try a coaching role in the sport.

"Getting your coaching badges in football – that's something that would be fun to do," he said.

IND USA
