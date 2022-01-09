Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Sports / Tennis / Canada win ATP Cup with 2-0 win in singles over Spain
tennis

Canada win ATP Cup with 2-0 win in singles over Spain

Denis Shapovalov opened the match for Canada with a 6-4, 6-3 win over Pablo Carreno Busta.
Canada's Steven Diez, Felix Auger-Aliassime, Denis Shapovalov and Brayden Schnur pose with the trophy and their national flag as they celebrate after winning the ATP Cup (REUTERS)
Published on Jan 09, 2022 05:06 PM IST
AP | , Sydney

Felix Auger-Aliassime clinched the ATP Cup title for Canada on Sunday with a 7-6 (3), 6-3 singles victory over Roberto Bautista Agut to give his country an insurmountable 2-0 lead against Spain.

Denis Shapovalov opened the match for Canada with a 6-4, 6-3 win over Pablo Carreno Busta.

Auger-Aliassime and Shapovalov won a deciding doubles against Russia on Saturday in the semifinals to knock out the defending champions. And with the title on the line, they played their best tennis to defeat two-time finalists Spain.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
atp cup
TRENDING TOPICS
India's daily Covid tally
Omicron
Horoscope Today
Omicron symptoms
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP