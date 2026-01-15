Career Grand Slam opportunity awaits Alcaraz and Swiatek at Australian Open 2026 - who is better placed in Melbourne?

The Australian Open 2026 promises more than just another Grand Slam. For Carlos Alcaraz and Iga Swiatek, Melbourne could mark the culmination of a remarkable journey: the chance to complete a Career Grand Slam, a milestone that would cement their place among tennis’s all-time greats. Both, however, face their own hurdles, with neither enjoying an especially favourable draw in their respective singles categories.

Swiatek and Alcaraz are both missing the Australian Open from their trophy cabinets. The Spaniard has a second chance to become the youngest man to complete a Career Grand Slam, having won his first French Open title in 2024, though he fell to Novak Djokovic in last year’s quarterfinals. Swiatek, meanwhile, will make her first official bid for the milestone, having captured Wimbledon last year.

Could it be Alcaraz's year? Despite his dominance on clay and grass, Alcaraz has often struggled to fully adapt to the quicker hard courts of the Australian Open. The Spaniard heads into Melbourne this year without having played a single tune-up event and will contest his first major without long-time coach Juan Carlos Ferrero in his corner, a subplot that adds further intrigue to his campaign.

Whether Alcaraz can continue to thrive without Ferrero will be one of the tournament’s major talking points.

ALSO READ: Australian Open 2026 draw: Djokovic and Sinner in same half; Madison Keys faces tough test Although he captured his maiden Grand Slam title at the 2022 US Open and followed it up with a Wimbledon triumph the following year, the Australian Open has remained his most challenging major. He did not reach the second week in Melbourne until 2024, when he made the quarterfinals, still his best showing at the event. Alcaraz looked to go a step further last year but was once again halted at the same stage, this time by Novak Djokovic.

Could 2026 finally be his breakthrough year in Melbourne?

The draw offers a measure of opportunity. Two of the tournament’s most dominant forces on this surface, defending champion Jannik Sinner and 10-time winner Djokovic, both find themselves in the bottom half of the draw. Alcaraz, who opens his campaign against hometown favourite Adam Walton, is projected to face American Tommy Paul in the last 16 before a potential quarterfinal clash with sixth seed Alex de Minaur.

Beyond that, his possible semifinal opponents include third seed Alexander Zverev, seventh seed Félix Auger-Aliassime, or former finalist Daniil Medvedev, all dangerous, but beatable on their day.

While the draw suggests a semifinal berth is Alcaraz’s to lose, the final hurdle, most likely against either Sinner or Djokovic, would represent his sternest test on this surface. Sinner has not lost a match in Melbourne since 2023, while Djokovic, despite being past his prime and without a Grand Slam title for over 27 months, has not fallen short of the semifinals in his last six appearances at the Australian Open.

History also offers a sobering reminder of how unforgiving Melbourne can be. Even Rafael Nadal had to summon something extraordinary at Rod Laver Arena to win his maiden Australian Open title in 2009, surviving a brutal five-hour-and-14-minute semifinal before edging Roger Federer in a five-set final. Nadal would go on to complete his Career Grand Slam a year later at the 2010 US Open, defeating Djokovic in four sets.

If Alcaraz is to claim Melbourne at last, it will require him to do what every great champion before him had to, bend the court to his will.

Tougher challenge awaits Swiatek Melbourne remains the one Grand Slam venue where Swiatek is still viewed as something of an outlier among outright title contenders. Despite reaching the Australian Open semifinals twice, in 2022 and 2024, the Pole has often struggled to find consistency on the faster hard courts, suffering fourth-round and early-round exits in recent editions.

Yet, Swiatek arrives at Melbourne Park with added motivation this time, carrying the weight of a potential Career Grand Slam bid. Unlike Alcaraz, however, her path appears far more treacherous.

A possible quarterfinal against in-form fifth seed Elena Rybakina looms as the biggest early test. Rybakina, unbeaten at the WTA Finals last November, has also beaten Swiatek on these courts before, eliminating her in Melbourne in 2023.

While the opening rounds may offer little resistance, the second week promises immediate danger. A potential fourth-round clash against two-time champion Naomi Osaka, whom Swiatek leads 2–1 head-to-head, could set the tone. Beyond that, threats multiply, with Rybakina likely awaiting, followed by a possible semifinal against defending champion Madison Keys, sixth seed Jessica Pegula, or fellow American Amanda Anisimova.

For Swiatek, the Australian Open remains the final frontier, and conquering it would elevate her from generational force to complete champion.