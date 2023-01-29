Carlos Alcaraz breaks silence on Novak Djokovic dethroning him to become world no.1 with Australian Open win

Reigning US Open winner Carlos Alcaraz had missed the Australian Open tournament owing to an injury. Hence the world no.1 ranking was up for grabs. Three players had set out to grab the top spot in ATP rankings and eventually it was the champion Novak Djokovic who reclaimed the crown with his unprecedented 10th Australian Open title haul on Sunday at the Rod Laver Arena after defeating Stefanos Tsitsipas. After the change in ranking, Alcaraz broke his silence on Djokovic dethroning him and on his 22nd Grand Slam haul.

Casper Ruud, Tsitsipas and Djokovic were the three players who stood a chance to claim the top ATP ranking after Alcaraz had withdrawn from the tournament before the start of the fortnight. With Ruud's early exit, it was down to the Greek and the Serb, both of whom reached the final with the summit clash being a winner takes it all.

Djokovic crushed Tsitsipas' hope for a maiden Slam and of becoming the first ever player from Greece to be the world no.1 as he defeated him in straight sets. The win guaranteed Djokovic to return to the top spot in ATP charts on Monday, ending Alcaraz's run to 20 weeks. The young Spaniard will drop to the second spot.

“Congratulations @DjokerNole for the Australian Open and the world number 1! Very well deserved! Hope to see you soon on court!” Alcaraz tweeted.

Alcaraz had picked up a leg-muscle injury which forced him to skip the Australian Open. But the 19-year-old is slated to return in the Argentina Open. This will be the first time he will participate in the event. It will be played between February 11 and 19 and will also include players like Lorenzo Musetti, Austrian Dominic Thiem, Briton Cameron Norrie and local favorite Diego Schwartzman.

