Carlos Alcaraz drops huge verdict on points controversy in Indian Wells humiliation to Jack Draper: ‘The 2nd review…’

ByHT Sports Desk
Mar 16, 2025 04:21 PM IST

Carlos Alcaraz was involved in a points controversy during his Indian Wells semi-finals defeat to Jack Draper.

Carlos Alcaraz collapsed to a shock 1-6, 6-0, 4-6 defeat to Jack Draper in the men’s singles semi-finals of the ongoing Indian Wells Masters, on Sunday. The result saw Alcaraz’s 16-match winning streak end, as the Spaniard failed to get any kind of control in the match.

Spain's Carlos Alcaraz talks to the umpire.(REUTERS)
Spain's Carlos Alcaraz talks to the umpire.(REUTERS)

Although, Alcaraz did fight back in the next set to bag it with ease. But then in the third set, Alcaraz easily ran out of steam and fell to a disappointing defeat.

Also Read: Iga Swiatek scares ball kid in epic meltdown, makes anger known to chair umpire and team during Indian Wells defeat

The match also had a video review controversy, which sparked a debate among fans. In the third set, Draper was denied a point because the chair umpire thought the ball bounced twice before he hit it. But the British tennis ace requested for a video review, but then the chair umpire initially agreed to replay the point. Draper didn’t agree and asked him to continue with the video review, and then after a lengthy delay, the point was awarded to Draper.

Carlos Alcaraz speaks on the points controversy

Commenting on the incident, Alcaraz said, “Well, not really. I mean, I didn't see if it was one bounce or two bounces at the beginning. So I was just waiting for the review.”

Analysing the decision, he said, “With the second review, it [Lahyani’s call] was in the middle of the point or after I hit it, I wasn't sure enough. So I didn't hear, you know, while I was hitting the ball, but I wasn't sure enough to say something.”

“And, you know, waiting for the ball reviews, they didn't bother to me at all. I mean, that way it was normal for the review,” he added.

The defeat also ended Alcaraz’s hopes of winning a third successive Indian Wells title, and his second this year, after clinching the trophy at the Rotterdam Open last month.

Speaking after the match, Draper said, “It was a strange match in all honesty. Carlos came out a little flat, I sensed that. I had a chance in the first game of the second, and he came up with an ace.”

“What happened to him happened to me, I got tight, I had low energy. I got lost out there for 25 minutes, but in the third, I was really proud of my competitiveness, my attitude and I somehow managed to get over the line,” he added.

Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Olympics 2024, where Indian athletes will compete for glory in Paris. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.

