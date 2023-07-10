Carlos Alcaraz eager to take leaf out of Roger Federer's book, take Andy Murray's place at Wimbledon

Carlos Alcaraz has already matched his best ever Wimbledon run as he reached the round of 16 for the second consecutive time, making him the fourth youngest player in the last 35 years to achieve the feat. But the world no.1 and the reigning US Open winner has been touted to perform a bigger role at the SW192, of ending Novak Djokovic's reign at the Slam and claiming a second major of his career. And while Roger Federer's old videos have come of immense help to the Spaniard who has now reached the last 16, Alcaraz admitted that he is eager to take Andy Murray's place as well in Wimbledon after his exit.

Carlos Alcaraz makes a stunning admission on Roger Federer and Andy Murray

Alcaraz booked his place in the second week in Wimbledon after a hard-fought four-setter against Nicolas Jarry on Saturday, a win that extended his streak to eight consecutive victories which includes a title run at the Queen's.

With Alcaraz aiming to topple his next three opponents and make the final at Wimbledon, the 20-year-old admitted that watching videos of Federer, especially the one from his iconic 2001 match against Pete Sampras in Wimbledon final, has immensely inspired him to emulate the same against his opponents.

“I watched a lot of videos, a lot of matches from legends playing on that beautiful court,” the US Open champion said. “Knowing that I'm going to be in the history, in the books, playing on that court for me is something I will never forget, playing in that court.”

Explaining further, he added: “Yeah, honestly, on the side at 40-All when I returned the forehand, I remembered the first match that Roger Federer won in that court against Sampras, winning with a return passing shot from the forehand. I remember every time. I said to myself, I want to play that return every point. Yeah, is something that for me is crazy to remember, live that experience as well.”

Alcaraz also responded when asked whether he would want to win the Wimbledon for the British crowd after fan-favourite Murray suffered a heartbreaking loss against Stefanos Tsitsipas in the second round.

“Well, I try. I try,” he said. “Andy lost yesterday. From the crowd, from the people, they want Andy do a good results. Probably I'm the guy who the people expect to do a good results, to do a good tournament, maybe to win it.

“But I'll try to have advantage. The love from the people, to come back in the tough moment on the match, and I try to make that happen.”

