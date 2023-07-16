Carlos Alcaraz fires 'not afraid' warning to history-seeking Novak Djokovic ahead of blockbuster Wimbledon final

It's the match everyone wanted. Even Carlos Alcaraz himself, having reiterated his true intentions at Wimbledon throughout his campaign in 2023. And it is the match world tennis have on cards on Sunday as the world No.1 takes on defending champion Novak Djokovic for the grass court major on Centre Court. And ahead of the blockbuster final, Alcaraz sent out a message to the Djokovic, who is not just seeking Wimbledon glory, but also Grand Slam history.

Djokovic will have much more at stake when he takes on Alcaraz for the second time in a month in a Grand Slam match. The Serb will be hoping to equal Roger Federer's tally of eight Wimbledon titles, the most by a player in Open Era and will also be raring for a 24th major, which will be the most in Open Era, male or female, going past the legendary Serena Williams.

Add to that Djokovic's existing legacy at Wimbledon where he has been unbeaten since 2017 and holds the same record in Centre Court as well, where he last lost to Andy Murray in 2013. The 36-year-old is also yet to lose a Grand Slam match since 2022 French Open.

Despite the odds being against Alcaraz, the Spaniard admitted that he wasn't afraid at all and rather relished his chances against Djokovic. "I will believe in myself, I will believe that I can beat him here. He’s unbeatable since 2013 I think on this court so it’s gonna be a really tough challenge for me but I’m grateful for this," Alcaraz had told the Centre Court crowd after his semi-final win against Daniil Medvedev on Friday.

"I’ve dreamed since I started playing tennis to play a final but it’s even more special playing against Novak. But it’s a final, it’s not time to be afraid, it’s not time to be tired. I will go for it."

What is at stake for Alcaraz?

The 20-year-old will be aiming to become the first Spaniard since Rafael Nadal in 2010 to win the Wimbledon as he aims for a second career Grand Slam trophy after US Open haul in 2022. Alcaraz will also be defending his world no.1 ranking in the final.

"Well as I said before, it’s a dream for me playing a semi-final here. To be able to play a final here in Wimbledon honestly, I can’t believe it. Like I said, I’m going to enjoy this amazing moment for me and it’s time to keep dreaming," he said.

This will be Alcaraz's second Grand Slam meeting against Djokovic having earlier lost to Serb in four sets in French Open last month where he suffered from cramps.

