Carlos Alcaraz makes huge Federer, Nadal and Djokovic statement after reaching maiden US Open semi-final

Young guns are finally ready to take over the baton from the Big Three in tennis and the epic US Open 2022 quarter-final match between Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner stood as the epitome while Casper Ruud has made a way through to his second Slam final this year where he will be up against Rafael Nadal conqueror, Frances Tiafoe. And post Alcaraz's stunning win in the five-set tie against Sinner, which sent him to his maiden Grand Slam semi-final at the US Open, the Spaniard made a huge comment on Roger Federer, Nadal and Novak Djokovic.

Alcaraz beat Sinner 6-3 6-7 6-7 7-5, 6-3 in a mammoth tie that lastest 5 hours and 15 minutes, the second-longest Slam match in New York, and recorded the latest ever US Open finish as it ended at 2:50am in the morning. With the win, Alcaraz became the youngest semi-finalist at a major since Nadal in 2005 French Open and the youngest ever at the US Open since the legendary Pete Sampras in 1990.

Following the epic clash, Alcaraz hinted at a change in guard in tennis with a big statement on the Big Three. He said: "As long as Rafa, Djokovic, Federer are there, they will be the best and the rivalry they have between them will always come first. But today Jannik and I have shown that we are the present and that we also have a long career ahead of us. We are going to play many times together."

Federer, Nadal and Djokovic have dominated men's tennis in the last two decades winning 63 of the last 78 Grand Slams. However, none of the three will be competing for a spot in the semis at the 2022 US Open. Nadal was the sole representative of the Big Three in New York this time, and was the hot favourite for the title before he was stopped by Tiafoe in a four-set tie. Federer, on the other hand, continues to aim for a return owing to his injury concerns while Djokovic was denied entry to the U.S. owing to his vaccination status.

I would say it was the best match I've played in my entire career," Alcaraz further added. "At five hours and 15 minutes, from the first ball to the last, there was immense quality from both Jannik and me. Jannik and I will remember this for the rest of our lives."

