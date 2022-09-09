Watch: Fans left surprised as MS Dhoni, Kapil Dev spotted in Arthur Ashe during epic Sinner vs Alcaraz US Open tie

Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner played an epic and record-scripting tie in the US Open quarterfinal on Wednesday at the Arthur Ashe Stadium in what was a latest ever match finish in New York and the second-longest tie at the Grand Slam with the match lasting 5 hours and 15 minutes. But during the incredible encounter at Flushing Meadows, there was a little moment of joy for the Indian fans and cricket lovers at the venue when the camera panned to two former cricket World Cup-winning captains from India, MS Dhoni and Kapil Dev.

The 1983 World Cup captain and the skipper of the victorious 2011 side, Kapil Dev and Dhoni, was seen in the stands during the second men's singles semi-final of the 2022 US Open. Dhoni even waved at the crowd as the fans erupted as seeing the legendary wicketkeeper while Kapil Dev only gave a smile at the camera.

Sony Sports Network, the official broadcasters of the US Open, shared the video on Twitter on Friday, and captioned it, "Indian cricketing royalty at the #USOpen. Two former Indian World Cup winning captains, @msdhoni and @therealkapildev graced the stands at Arthur Ashe yesterday as two young future Champions battled it out for 5 hours and 15 minutes."

Two former Indian World Cup winning captains, @msdhoni and @therealkapildev graced the stands at Arthur Ashe yesterday as two young future Champions battled it out for 5 hours and 15 minutes 🤩#GoBigOrGoHome #SonySportsNetwork pic.twitter.com/e7CCgHJOMZ — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) September 9, 2022

19-year-old Alcaraz won a spell-binding battle of the young guns as he beat Sinner 6-3, 6-7 (7), 6-7 (0), 7-5, 6-3 to set up US Open semi-final against Rafael Nadal conqueror Frances Tiafoe. It was the second match on the trot that Alcaraz played in New York which went past 2am in the morning, having earlier beatin 2014 champion Marn Cilic in a five-set thriller.

“Honestly I still don’t know how I did it. The level of the match, high quality of tennis. It’s unbelievable the match today. Jannik Sinner is a great player. I will never be tired to say that all the wins I have in this amazing court is thanks to the support I receive. I just believed in myself, believed in my game. I knew to close a match is really difficult, I have to stay in the match, try to stay calm," Alcaraz, who has kept his hopes alive of a maiden Slam and ther world no.1 ranking, said after the match.

