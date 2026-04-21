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Carlos Alcaraz may skip French Open rather than rush injury comeback

French Open champion Carlos Alcaraz said he would rather miss defending his Roland Garros title than rush treatment. 

Updated on: Apr 21, 2026 07:39 am IST
AFP |
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French Open champion Carlos Alcaraz insisted on Monday that he would rather miss defending the Roland Garros title in May rather than rush treatment on a "serious" wrist injury.

Carlos Alcaraz poses with his Laureus World Sportsman of the Year award during the 2026 Laureus World Sports Awards ceremony. (AP)

The 22-year-old pulled out of the Barcelona clay-court tournament last week when he felt his wrist "give out on a return" and then revealed the injury to be "a more serious injury than any of us expected".

He then pulled out of the Madrid Open on Friday, casting doubt on his participation in Paris as of May 18.

On Monday that doubt deepened when he told press at an award ceremony he was taking a long term view.

"I'd rather come back a little later but in great shape than come back early, rushing around, and unwell."

"God willing, I have a very long career ahead of me, many years, and pushing myself too hard at this Roland Garros could seriously harm me in future tournaments," he said Monday.

 
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Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Olympics 2024, where Indian athletes will compete for glory in Paris. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
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