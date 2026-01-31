Carlos Alcaraz's career Slam chase meets Novak Djokovic's 25th: Australian Open final with history on the line

Two things are true at once about the Australian Open men’s final: it’s a tennis match, and it is also a shot to be in the history books for the two players.

Because when Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic walk into Melbourne Park, one of them doesn’t just leave with a trophy - he leaves with a freshly edited section of the record books.

If Carlos Alcaraz wins If Alcaraz wins, the story isn’t simply that he has finally conquered Australia. It’s that he completes tennis’s most elegant checklist: winning all four majors at least once.

He already owns the other three. Melbourne is the missing stamp. And that missing stamp matters because it turns a brilliant resume into a complete one - the kind that doesn’t just define generation, it survives one.

The records Alcaraz would achieve 1. Career Grand Slam This would be his first Australian Open title - and the last major he needs to complete the set.

2. The youngest man in the Open Era to complete the career Grand slam The current youngest benchmark belongs to Rafael Nadal (24 years, 101 days). Alcaraz would do it at 22, resetting the age mark.

3. Joins one of the smallest clubs in Men’s tennis Only five men in the Open Era have completed the career Grand Slam. Alcaraz would become the sixth - and the youngest of them all.

4. Seven Grand Slam titles He starts the match as a six-time major winner. Winning the Australian open makes it seven - and at 22 that number stops sounding impressive and starts sounding frightening for everyone else.

And the best part? A Carlos Alcaraz win doesn’t just add a title. It puts a lid on a story that’s been building since his breakout - the sense that he isn’t chasing greatness, he is speed running it.

Also Read: In the endless GOAT debate, Novak Djokovic's defeat of Jannik Sinner proves why being the greatest winner matters more If Novak Djokovic wins Djokovic winning in Melbourne is not a new plot. It is a recurring incident for the past decade and over. But this one would carry three heavy, history-shifting punches - the kind that could take decades to match, and might not even get matched at all.

The records Djokovic would break or extend 1. An 11 Australian Open title He already holds the most men’s singles titles at the Australian Open. A win would take him from 10 to 11 0 extending a record that already feels absurd.

2. 25th Grand Slam singles title He is already the all-time leader at 24. Winning Sunday would make it 25 - a number that doesn’t just edge the debate, it changes the shape of it.

3. Oldest men’s singles Grand Slam champion of the Open Era The Open Era age benchmark belongs to Ken Rosewall (37 years, 62 days). Djokovic winning this final at 38 would push past that line - proof that, for him, longevity isn’t survival. It’s dominance with wrinkles.

A Novak Djokovic win would be the sport’s most stubborn message repeated again: the future can arrive loudly, but the present still has a lock on the door.

Why this final feels bigger than “young vs old” This isn’t just youth versus experience. It’s two different kinds of legacy being forged in real time.

Alcaraz would be chasing completion - the clean, symmetrical greatness of winning all four majors.

Djokovic would be chasing separation - the kind of record that puts daylight between him and everyone else, then asks the next era to cross it.

So when the first ball is struck, you are not just watching a final. You are watching tennis pick which story it wants more: the sport’s next complete champion or the sport’s most complete champion refusing to leave.

Either way, the trophy ceremony won’t end the argument. It will start a louder one.