Carlos Alcaraz's heartfelt 'I am only 20 years old…' post after slaying Djokovic is filled with raw emotions

Carlos Alcaraz won the second grand slam title of his career at just 20 years of age, beating Novak Djokovic on the greatest stage of them all as he sealed a Wimbledon title in 5 sets. Alcaraz has quickly become one of the leading names in men's tennis, and despite the pressure of expectations because of the talent he possesses, was able to pull through in a remarkable match against the Serb. Alcaraz, who became the third youngest man to win at Wimbledon, was visibly full of emotions and expressed it all on Twitter following his victory on Centre Court on Sunday.

Spain's Carlos Alcaraz celebrates after beating Novak Djokovic in the Wimbledon 2023 final.(AP)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"A lifelong dream! You always have to believe!" wrote the Spaniard, who has spoken in the past about how winning Roland Garros and Wimbledon are his biggest dreams. Belief was certainly present for Alcaraz, who bounced back brilliantly from a poor first set against Djokovic and played his best tennis in the fifth set to seal the deal.

"I'm only 20 years old, everything is happening too fast, but I'm very proud of how we work every day," continued Alcaraz. The world number one has developed into one of the best players in the world already, and at his age, is certain to dominate the ATP tour for years to come.

History for the Spaniard

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Alcaraz won his title two months on from his 20th birthday, making him the third-youngest man to win at Wimbledon, behind only Boris Becker who famously won at ages 17 and 18, and Bjorn Borg, who won 5 days following his 20th birthday. It's been a highlight-filled young career for Alcaraz, who sealed world number one for the first time after winning the US Open, becoming the youngest man to do so. He also finished 2022 as number one, making him the youngest year-end number one in ATP history. "Thank you everyone for your support, from the bottom of my heart!" concluded Alcaraz.

Earning fans as quickly as he is establishing himself as one of tennis's best, Alcaraz will no doubt celebrate his Wimbledon victory over the next few weeks, but will quickly need to turn his attention towards defending his points from the US Open in September. He is likely to be back in action for the Rogers Cup Masters 1000 event in Toronto in early August.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON