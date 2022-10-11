'Celebration now too short for me...': Roger Federer postpones farewell party at Basel ATP event

The stage was set for the glorious return of the Basel event after two years. Glorious not just because of the big names of the ATP tour who will grace the event which begins later this month, but because of the Swiss Indoors was slated to be a farewell event for Roger Federer at home. And it would have truly been a fitting goodbye to the tennis legend with the home crowd present and at the event which he won 10 times during his illustrious 24-year-long career, including the last time the event was held, in 2019. However, the farewell event was postponed on Monday as Federer isn't yet emotionally ready yet to say goodbye in front of the home crowd.

Federer was supposed to return to ATP tour last month after being on the sidelines for more than a month with his knee injury. But the 20-time Grand Slam winner hung his racquet in September, at the end of the event in Laver Cup in London. However, he did reveal that he intends to go to Basel, which was part of his return schedule, to say his final goodbye. But with the space between the two events being too short, he opted to postpone his arrival.

"I thank the Swiss Indoors for their willingness to welcome me in Basel this year," said Federer as quoted by Tages-Anzeiger. "I've been trying to process everything that's happened lately. The celebration at home in Basel will have a very special meaning and is now too short for me after London. And further: "I have so many incredible memories of playing at home for so many years and I wish that the tournament continues to be one of the top stops on the ATP tour."

Tournament President Roger Brennwald expressed his regret at Federer's decision but understood the reason behind it.

"We would have liked to have celebrated Roger's years of success at our tournament, but understand that Roger needs more time after the wonderful end of his career," he said.

Meanwhile, the participant list will be led by world no.1 Carlos Alcaraz, Casper Ruud, and Wimbledon finalist Nick Kyrgios. The event will be held between October 22 and 30.

